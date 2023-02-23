Community Action Board Scholarship Applications Open

Hillsborough County’s Community Action Board Scholarship program offers scholarships worth up to $5,000 each to eligible students wishing to continue their post-secondary education. The scholarships can be used at trade schools, community colleges or four-year universities

The application form and eligibility criteria can be found by visiting www.hcflgov.net/education and clicking the “College Scholarship” link. The application deadline is Friday, March 24.

Historic Event Venue Available In Brandon

The historical GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Clubhouse is an event venue which can host up to 50 people, making it perfect for baby showers, birthday parties, meetings and more, and it is available now.

The building is located at 129 N. Moon Ave. in Brandon. If you are interested in renting the building, visit the website, www.gfwcbrandonjuniors.org, and select venue rental for more information.

GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club Yard Sale

The GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club will be holding its semiannual yard sale on Saturday, March 4 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. There is always a wide variety of objects for sale, including household goods, books and home furnishings, so stop by and find a bargain.

The sale will take place at the clubhouse, located at 129 N. Moon Ave. in Brandon.

Tampa’s First Lacrosse Club Team Looking For Players

Registration is now open for Tampa’s first-ever lacrosse club team that will run during the regular FHSAA high school season. It is open to all boys in grades nine through 12 who want to try or play lacrosse but don’t have a team at school. No experience is necessary; expert coaches and veteran players will show you how to play.

The team is organized through a 501(c)(3) club that believes everyone should have a chance to play regardless of their school choice. For more information, visit https://project813lax.com or email project813lax@gmail.com.

Women’s Self-defense Seminar

Outcast Krav Maga, located at 3636 Erindale Dr., #103 in Valrico, is pleased to be offering a two-hour self-defense seminar for women to learn basic techniques and build confidence in a relaxed atmosphere.

The seminars are held on the second Friday of every month starting at 6 p.m. and costs $25. To sign up for the seminar, visit www.outcastkravmaga.com, which also lists its other krav maga classes for youths and adults.

Paint And Sip With The GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club

The GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club is hosting a paint-and-sip fundraiser on Wednesday, March 22 at its historical building at 129 N. Moon Ave. in Brandon. Everyone likes a sunset. Doors open at 6:30 and painting begins at 7 p.m. Light snacks and beverages will be available, along with the opportunity to win baskets and a 50/50 raffle.

Seating is limited, so reserve your canvas now. Adult tickets cost $20 and children (8-12) tickets are $10. Tickets are available at www.gfwcbrandonjuniors.org.