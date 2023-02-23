Hillsborough County’s Sunshine Line provides reliable transportation solutions so that the county’s most vulnerable residents get to where they need so they can lead active, self-reliant and independent lives. This includes transportation to doctor’s appointments, banks, grocery stores and more.

Sunshine Line is a county department that provides transportation service for residents with disabilities or those who meet certain eligibility criteria. The three criteria are that you must be 60 years old or older, meet the income eligibility of 150 percent of poverty level for any age or have a disability (also any age). In order to be served, there must be no access to a vehicle in the family.

If you have questions or want to receive services, you can call the call center at 813-272-7272 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. It takes approximately one to two business days for eligibility to be verified and then you can start booking trips.

The Hillsborough County Sunshine Line is a shared-ride service. Trips must be prescheduled. Passengers are dropped off/picked up based on the route the bus is taking. No trip is longer than 90 minutes.

Riders must reside more than three quarters of a mile from a bus route. HartPlus offers a similar service for residents who live within three quarters of a mile of a bus stop.

Jerry Stickney, Sunshine Line operations manager, said, “If you know of someone who would benefit from the service, have them contact us. Our focus is on finding transportation solutions for those in need. If we cannot help, we will help point you to someone who can.”

The Sunshine Line concept was started over 30 years ago. It was originally known as Share a Van, in which county staff used their own personal vehicles to drive clients to appointments. Now, more than 30 years later, the Sunshine Line is a robust and sophisticated agency with 69 vehicles and 65 drivers. The Sunshine Line covers all 1,050 square miles of Hillsborough County.

Stickney said, “Sunshine Line drivers often have the same route and forge a bond with their clients. For the clients, the Sunshine Line drivers are a friendly face that they look forward to seeing.”

To get started, call 813-272-7272.