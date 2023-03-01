The United States Army Field Band is scheduled to perform two free concerts in the Tampa Bay area on Sunday and Monday.

The U.S. Army Field Band, which travels the country to provide entertainment and helps communities connect with the Army, will feature interactive shows at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa on Sunday, March 5 at 3 p.m. and the RP Funding Center in Lakeland on Monday, March 6 at 7 p.m.

The public can obtain free tickets to the concert at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts by clicking here. Tickets for the concert at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland can be obtained at the RP Funding Center’s box office on a first-come, first-served basis.

The hour-long interactive show will feature a local color guard and the presentation of colors, and also features Army history, along with personal stories from those who have served. It ends with the service song medley, a salute to those who have served in each branch of the military, recognizing them and thanking them for their service.

Maj. Gen. John Rafferty, the Army’s chief of public affairs, will introduce the band before the band’s performance at the RP Funding Center Lakeland. He will be available for interviews on Mar. 6 and Mar. 7 to discuss the future of the Army, and the Army’s 2030 plan.

Rafferty enlisted in the Army in 1987, serving as an infantryman with the 8th Infantry Division before attending Longwood University, where he was commissioned as a field artillery officer.

In his decades-long career, he deployed to Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom twice, as well as deploying to Kabul, Afghanistan for Operation Enduring Freedom as the legislative advisor to the commander, International Security Assistance Force/U.S. Forces-Afghanistan. He was assigned as an Army liaison to the U.S. Congress in the Office of the Chief of Legislative Liaison (OCLL) in Washington D.C.

For more information, visit https://www.armyfieldband.com/, https://www.strazcenter.org/ and https://rpfundingcenter.com/.