How a community looks can impact how residents feel. Illegal dump sites and code violations can affect health, safety and property values throughout a neighborhood. To help prevent this, Hillsborough County’s Rapid Response team is offering curbside pickup in the Gibsonton area for items that normally would require a trip to the landfill or Community Collection Center.

From Friday, March 3 to Friday, March 10, Hillsborough County residents who live in the area can put furniture, junk and debris, metal, electronics and up to five noncommercial tires at their curbside, and the Rapid Response team will haul away the materials. Items must be placed out by 5 a.m. on the days of collection; placement the night before is recommended.

The Fight the Blight operation will be held in two areas. Disposal is open to residents who live within the following boundaries:

Area 1:

• North: Gibsonton Drive.

• South: Nundy Avenue.

• East: Pine Street.

• West: Vern Street.

Area 2:

• North: Anna Avenue.

• South: Beach Avenue.

• East: U.S. Highway 41.

• West: Lula Street.

This cleanup opportunity is funded through annual solid waste assessments paid by community property owners. Hillsborough County Code Enforcement encourages residents to take advantage of the disposal and restore their property to avoid code violations. Yard waste, commercial vehicle tires, and hazardous chemicals will not be accepted.

For assistance, call 813-274-6600.