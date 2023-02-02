Bruton Memorial Library, located in historic Plant City, will hold a special event called Heart Smart on Tuesday, February 7 at 11 a.m. The program is free and open to the public. This program would be beneficial to those of all ages and walks of life as it will provide vital preventative health information.

The program leader for Heart Smart is Kim Bragg-Armatrout, NDTR, family and consumer services agent with UF/IFAS Extension Hillsborough County. This program is part of the American Heart Association’s Healthy for Life initiative. It is sponsored by City Furniture which is new to the Plant City area. City Furniture is invested in community outreach, and this program is a great example of this intent.

Bragg-Armatrout will give a presentation on healthy living based on the American Heart Association’s Healthy for Life initiative. She will discuss MyPlate, the five food groups and provide tips on habits that attendees can start to follow. In addition, Bragg-Armatrout will also take the biometrics (blood-pressure check, temperature and weight check) of the attendees.

According to Bragg-Armatrout, “The biometrics will give attendees a baseline from which to work using the tips and tools I give them to work on to achieve living healthy.”

There will also be a cooking demonstration at the Heart Smart program.

Bragg-Armatrout added, “February is Heart Month. The goal of the Heart Smart program is for attendees to take away the concept of healthy eating for the heart.”

Each month, Bruton Memorial Library holds sessions designed for healthy living on Wellness Wednesdays. The sessions are normally held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 11 a.m. In addition, most are in a hybrid format (part live, part via Zoom). Heart Smart is special, as it is live and, while part of the Wellness Wednesday series, is instead held on February’s first Tuesday.

Lynn Lopez, outreach associate for Bruton Memorial Library, said, “We offer many programs that focus on your mental and physical well-being.”

The next few Wellness Wednesdays will feature Facts on Fat on February 22. On March 22, the library will present Healthy Substitutes (food). April 26’s program will be Save It Now, Eat It Later. All of the Wellness Wednesdays are free and open to the public.

Bruton Memorial Library is located at 302 McLendon St. in Plant City. For more information, please call 813-757-9215.