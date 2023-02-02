The past 24 months have been busy for Bloomingdale Square. Along with completion of the reconfiguration and repaving of the parking lot as well as repair and restoration of building facades, several new storefronts opened in the mall, with two highly anticipated additions set to come to the plaza soon.

LA Fitness recently opened its doors for business, featuring a large variety of weights, machines, classes and even a lap pool. The two newest additions to the plaza, iSMASH (801) and Duck Donuts (1013), are set to open within the next few weeks.

Several self-care boutique businesses leased spots within the past 24 months, including Cherry Blow Dry Bar, Pampered Peach Wax Bar, Amazing Lash Studio and Caribbean Mystique Spa. The addition of both a 100% Chiropractor and VIP Care Center give local residents new medical options, with The Flip-Flop Shop offering visitors a variety of unique footwear.

Two of the newer additions came as established businesses from other locations. The UPS Store moved from its spot west on Bloomingdale Avenue with The Paint Store relocating from Lithia Pinecrest Road. Frank Schiele, owner of The Paint Store, said the move was made “for a better location for visibility and traffic” and welcomes neighbors in need of Benjamin Moore and PPG paint products and supplies.

Bobby Knapp and Dave Segui, co-owners of iSMASH, “the first rage-room, splatter-paint and axe-throwing concept in the US,” cannot wait for their space to be ready.

“Dave and I couldn’t be happier with the area and the management, … we can’t wait to share our experiences with our neighbors for years to come,” said Knapp.

iSMASH will be the perfect venue for birthdays, company outings, holiday parties, team-building/morale-boosting events and even gender-reveal parties.

Duck Donuts will specialize in made-to-order doughnuts as well as traditional favorites. Its menu will include a variety of combinations such as cinnamon apple pie, maple bacon and ‘midnight madness’ — a chocolate cake doughnut covered with chocolate icing and chocolate sprinkles.

Customers can build their own, starting with Duck’s signature vanilla cake doughnut, then selecting coatings, including chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, maple, lemon, blueberry and peanut butter, among others. Choose toppings such as chopped peanuts, graham crackers or Oreos, chocolate sprinkles, shredded coconut and bacon. Finish it off with a drizzle of hot fudge, salted caramel, marshmallows or raspberries. The menu also offers coffee, sandwiches and sundaes.

From the Patal family, owners of Duck Donuts, “We have been part of this community for 30 years and have seen this area grow exponentially. Regency Center has done an amazing job of revamping this plaza up to be more modern and appealing. We thought this community would love the addition of Duck Donuts and putting it in a central location like this plaza would be convenient for many people. We are projecting to open sometime in January.”

Contact Alyson Gannon at Regency Centers for leasing information at 813-664-4861.