Attention all chefs, home cooks and chili lovers! The annual FishHawk Ranch Chili Cook-Off is back, and everyone is invited. For 15 years, residents and nonresidents alike have come to enjoy this annual event.

“This is our 15th annual cook-off,” Susan Parvin, event organizer, stated. “It started as a way to bring our community together.”

The FishHawk Ranch Chili Cook-Off will offer a plethora of activities for everyone to enjoy. From games to music to, well, chili, there’s something for everyone.

“We usually have around 18 teams competing in the cook-off,” Parvin said.

The FishHawk Ranch Chili Cook-Off invites everyone to participate as the cook-off is open to residents and nonresidents alike. With no entrance fee, everyone is encouraged to participate so long as the head chef is 18 years of age or older.

Teams work together and attempt to showcase their best chili-cooking skills at the cook-off. A team can be made up of families, friends or even co-workers — you decide who is the best secret weapon to complete your team. Small businesses are also invited and encouraged to participate.

The FishHawk Ranch Chili Cook-Off winners will receive cash prizes in one of two categories: People’s Choice and Judge’s Choice. There will be prizes awarded for first, second and third place in both categories. Guests can taste each team’s chili for only $5. They will receive a spoon, a tasting cup and a vote to help choose the People’s Choice winner. As for the Judge’s Choice winner, a panel of anonymous judges will be selected to score the chilis and determine a winner.

If tasting chili isn’t enough for you, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice and Amici’s Pizza & Pasta will be on-site selling Italian ice, soda, beer and other refreshments throughout the event.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 11 from 12 Noon-2 p.m. at Park Square, located at 16144 Churchview Dr. in Lithia. For more information on event details, call 813-957-1841 or email sparvin@fishhawkranchcdd.org.