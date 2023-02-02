The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of FishHawk invites the community to join the movement to honor and remember loved ones and fight back for lifesaving change on Saturday, March 25 at Newsome High School’s track and field. Relay For Life is a community of survivors, caregivers, local citizens, volunteers and participants and is the largest, most inspiring and most supportive cancer fundraising event on the planet.

“We share a passion to end cancer as we know it, for everyone,” said Kelly Lowry, event lead. “In 2023, over 1.9 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the United States. Thanks to that shared passion, the lifesaving mission of the American Cancer Society can’t be stopped, ensuring we are here for everyone who needs us.”

Relay For Life of FishHawk’s theme is ‘Party for a Cure,’ and it begins with opening ceremonies at 3 p.m. and the survivors and caregivers taking the first lap, followed by a survivors’ reception. To help plan for the reception and order the survivor shirt, survivors are asked to register for the event at www.relayforlife.org/fishhawkfl.

The luminaria ceremony will be held at 9 p.m. Come out to join the fun and help ‘Celebrate, Remember and Fight Back.’ If you wish to sponsor the event, please contact Lowry at kellylowry5@gmail.com and/or Tammy Schoonover at tammy.schoonover@cancer.org.

For more than 35 years, Relay For Life has brought together passionate supporters who embody the American Cancer Society’s mission. This volunteer-led experience unites communities to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer and raise funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research and patient support to ensure everyone has an opportunity to protect from, detect, treat and survive cancer.

“It’s never been easier to raise money for Relay For Life and help fund the future. Every dollar raised fuels the American Cancer Society’s lifesaving mission. The fight against cancer needs you now more than ever,” said Lowry.

There are many ways to get involved:

Join the Relay For Life of FishHawk. Sign up to join an existing team or start a new team at www.relayforlife.org/fishhawkfl.

Donate. If you can’t participate in this year’s event, you can still help save lives by making a donation. Every dollar fuels the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer. Visit www.relayforlife.org/fishhawkfl to donate.

To learn more about Relay For Life, visit www.relayforlife.org.