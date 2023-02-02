The Tampa Museum of Art today announced a major contribution from PNC Bank consisting of $500,000 toward the Museum’s Centennial Campaign. This award will help to grow education and exhibition programming at the new PNC Family Classroom and Gallery, a new 1,680 sq. ft. space located in the museum’s renovated and expanded Vinik Family Education Center.

“We’re proud to be longtime sponsors of this gem in the community,” said Chad Loar, PNC regional president for West and Central Florida. “With the PNC Family Classroom and Gallery, thousands of students and families will have the opportunity to learn about the vast world of art and culture through the many programs and exhibits that the Tampa Museum of Art offers.”

The museum currently serves approximately 14,000 children, adults and teens through on and off-site education programs across Hillsborough County and the Tampa Bay region. As a result of the completed renovations, including the Education Center and expanded gallery spaces, the number of students the museum serves each year will more than quadruple.

“PNC Bank has long been generously invested in the success of the Tampa Museum of Art,” said Michael Tomor, Ph.D., Penny and Jeff Vinik executive director of the Tampa Museum of Art. “We are excited to unveil the new PNC Family Classroom and Gallery as a place where museum visitors and their families can enjoy art-making activities on designated family days, as well as a flexible space for regional and student art exhibitions.”

PNC Bank is also a sponsor of Museums for All at the Tampa Museum of Art. Museums for All is a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Association of Children’s Museums. The program encourages people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits by providing free admission to individuals and families receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits. Museums for All is part of the Tampa Museum of Art’s broad commitment to seek, include and welcome all audiences.

For tickets and information, visit https://tampamuseum.org/ or call 813-274-8130. Located at 120 W. Gasparilla Plz. in Tampa, the Tampa Museum of Art is open Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.