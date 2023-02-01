This morning, sitting at my computer, I found myself ‘dry.’ Not so much writer’s block as spiritual block. So, I turned to my Bible app and read the “verse of the day.” This is where the discipline part of being a disciple comes into play. I don’t need to wait to ‘feel spiritual’ and then connect with God’s good word, I can initiate the connection regardless. Faith is not about feelings so much as about practice. When I remember that important truth I am on more solid ground.

The text from Ephesians 5:1-2 suggests we “walk in the way of love.” Not thinking, not talking, but walking. Putting one foot in front of the other and simply living love out loud.

I like the explanation the Apostle Paul has for this in verse 8: “For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Live as children of light — for the fruit of the light consists in all goodness, righteousness and truth.”

Here, then, are two very simple questions:

What does it look like to walk in the way of love?

What does it look like to live as children of light?

Paul suggests that walking in love is all about giving ourselves up for others, and he writes that living as children of light looks like goodness, righteousness and truth.

Yet again, we see that our marching orders as Christians are all about light, and love, and grace and giving ourselves away. And we see — consistently — that the evidence of God’s work is the presence of goodness, kindness, gentleness, mercy, grace, love and light.

People come to know the goodness and the light and the love of God when they see it in action. It’s not about ‘correct’ doctrine, or following a particular denomination’s rules, or denouncing people for whatever sin du jour we happen to be angry about at the moment.

Instead, this is how we are instructed: “Follow God’s example, therefore, as dearly loved children and walk in the way of love …”

Can I get an “amen”?

— DEREK.