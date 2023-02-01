World’s Largest Faith-and-Family Broadcaster Celebrating 50 Years On The Air In 2023

Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) is celebrating 50 years on the air in 2023 with a lineup of exciting programming and specials. Launched in Orange County, California on May 28, 1973, as a local, part-time Christian television station, TBN has grown to become America’s most-watched faith-and-family channel and the world’s largest religious broadcaster.

During 2023, TBN will be premiering a number of programs and series, including The Ramsey Show hosted by New York Times bestselling author and finance expert Dave Ramsey. Additionally, in 2023 TBN will release several exclusive productions as Fathom events, including The Journey: A Music Special with Andrea Bocelli.

Reaching over 175 nations across the earth with inspirational and entertaining programming 24 hours a day in 14 languages and on over 30 global networks, TBN has led the way in expanding the impact of faith-based television across the globe with the creation of innovative content designed to reach viewers with the life-changing message of hope and grace.

To find out more about the TBN Networks, visit www.tbn.org.

Spiritual Moment On Field For Damar Hamlin

During a Monday night football game last month, Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. Hamlin is now recovering, but the impact of the event has reached the hearts of people across America.

Sometimes, God intervenes, and, on that Monday, sports fans got an otherworldly message when players bowed in prayer on the field and sportscasters prayed out loud on national television for Hamlin’s recovery. It reminded an entire country that faith still matters. As the country witnessed football players on the field bowing their heads in prayer as their teammate was taken by ambulance for a battle to stay alive, it appeared that the event spoke to the spiritual hearts of people everywhere. Thankfully, Hamlin is recovering and has returned to his home to continue fighting his way back to good health.

While the team and their fans continue to celebrate Hamlin’s recovery, they also ask for continued prayers for the player’s complete restoration of health. The Buffalo Bills’ experience with their teammate was frightening, but through it all, people have found hope and optimism in the power of prayer.

New York Times Bestselling Author Launches New Faith-based Podcast

Annie F. Downs launched her new faith-based podcast, Let’s Read The Gospels, in January. Her podcast will explore all four Gospels daily with various translations that will guide listeners through a monthly reading of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.

Religion News Service covered new Bible podcasts prior to the launch, with Downs commenting on how while her inspiration came out of the confusion of 2020, the Bible was grounding in the midst of it all, sharing, “The Bible never changed … and these stories never changed. … And Jesus’ response never changed.”

With each entry telling the stories of Jesus’ life and ministry, the podcast will give listeners a chance to get to know Him in new ways. Downs will also offer a downloadable reading plan and guidebook at www.anniefdowns.com.

Consumed By Fire Kicks Off 2023 With New Song And Spring Tour

Consumed By Fire announced their first release of the new year, “Goodbye Ole Me,” which is available on multiple musical platforms for download. This trio of brothers is kicking off 2023 with a buoyant and encouraging song, and the band is excited about “all the energy this song will bring to live settings.”

The song shares the feeling of being made brand new in Jesus. “Every mistake / He Washed me clean / When I lost my way / Amazing grace found me,” the band sings. The song was released in January and is the latest release from their upcoming project, which is currently in progress. Top 20 and climbing at Christian radio, their current single “First Things First” is receiving attention praising the band for their performance.

The band is hitting the road this spring with upcoming dates to be announced. For more information, visit https://consumedbyfire.com/.