The Florida Orchestra (TFO) is expanding its Soundwaves chamber series to the Church of the Ascension in Clearwater starting this month. The series is a unique opportunity to experience TFO’s world-class musicians playing chamber music in an intimate setting.

TFO will perform three chamber concerts at the Church of the Ascension, located in downtown Clearwater at 701 Orange Ave. in the historic Harbor Oaks neighborhood. Built in 1925, the church is a grand historic landmark, with distinctive architecture and stained-glass windows that offer a stunning setting for chamber music. In addition, three previously announced performances are scheduled at the charming Palladium Theater in St. Petersburg. The series is made possible by generous donors who prefer to remain anonymous.

Tickets are $25, all fees included, with general admission seating. They are available now at https://floridaorchestra.org/ or by phone at 727-892-3337.

The chamber series concert schedule is:

Pictures at an Exhibition Revisited

Chelsea Gallo, conductor

Listen to a beloved classic in a whole new way with this colorful version of Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, arranged for chamber orchestra by Australian-Chinese composer Julian Yu. Beethoven’s lighthearted septet for Winds and Strings in E-flat major was his most popular work during his lifetime.

It will be on Friday, February 10, 8 p.m., at the Church of the Ascension and Saturday, February 11, 8 p.m., at the Palladium Theater.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice & More

Chelsea Gallo, conductor

Program includes Dukas’ magical The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, Saint‐Saëns’ Danse Macabre, Stravinsky’s Dumbarton Oaks and more. Note: This program is presented without intermission.

It will be on Thursday, March 9, 8 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension and Sunday, March 12, 2 p.m., at the Palladium Theater — a matinee.

Michael Francis conducts Bruckner’s Seventh

Fall in love with Anton Bruckner in this intimate chamber version, conducted by music director Michael Francis. Influences of Beethoven and Wagner shine through his most popular symphony.

It will be on Friday, April 21, 8 p.m., at the Church of the Ascension and Saturday, April 22, 8 p.m., at the Palladium Theater.

TFO will perform more than 100 concerts this season in venues throughout Tampa Bay, including a wide range of classical, popular, film, rock and family-friendly music. The orchestra’s 55th Celebration concert featuring legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman will be Saturday, March 11 at the Mahaffey Theater. Tickets for all concerts are on sale now at https://floridaorchestra.org/.