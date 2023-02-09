When starting a new business, there are many puzzle pieces that need to be put together in order to create something successful. While some decisions might be difficult, choosing the right system for your merchant processing is now easier than ever.

Using Rich Rohde’s merchant processing service, R Processor Inc., gives you access to many different opportunities. Rohde offers point of sales, mobile payments, electronic gift cards and EMV terminals. When you use R Processor, the company will also handle the purchase adjustments and chargebacks, interact with a fulfillment company, and give you real-time reporting of your credit card sales.

Rohde’s merchant processing services can offer competitive benefits to choosing its service over others. While many companies may be able to offer similar services, R Processor takes it one step further. Not only do you gain an easy-to-use system when choosing to go with R Processors’ services, but you are also gaining a friend who is ready to help you succeed.

R Processor works hard to continue to connect with its customers in a way other companies do not. Rohde, as the owner of R Processor, takes pride in building a relationship with people like himself, businessmen and women. Rohde has been in the industry for over 34 years and has seen what systems are needed to smoothly run a business. This is just one reason why R Processor is an easy choice when looking for merchant processing systems.

“We are a veteran-owned Florida corporation providing hands-on personal care,” said Rohde. “Because the business is individually owned, we can eliminate any long-term contracts and guarantee rates for lengthy periods.”

Rhode’s merchant processing currently services many businesses in the community, including Idlewild Baptist Church and The Green Boutique.

Merchant processing is the system in which payment is received by a company from its customers. It is important to have a system which you can rely on to get the job done and keep customer information safe. Rohde wants to help business owners to afford a system that can be trusted, and he is passionate about helping entrepreneurs like him.

For more information, please contact Rohde at 813-405-5210, email rich@richrohde.com or visit https://richrohde.com/.