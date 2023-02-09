Martin Security is a home security company dedicated to meeting their customers’ needs and budget. It was started in September of 2020 and is owned by military veteran Richard Martin and his wife, Vanessa Martin.

Richard served for 24 years in the army before retiring in 2012. He started his career as a radar repairman before being deployed to Saudi Arabia and Iraq until 1991. Richard transitioned to 97B Counterintelligence and was deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan and Qatar.

During his service time, he was awarded the Bronze Star, Joint Service Commendation Award, Army Commendation Medal and Army Achievement Medal. Richard also earned campaign medals for Desert Shield/Storm, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.

After retiring from the military, he began working as a contractor in CENTCOM at MacDill Air Force Base but was traveling to Qatar throughout the year. When COVID-19 canceled his overseas travel, he realized all the traveling he was doing for work was taking a toll on him.

“He loves what he does and wanted to learn the residential side of the alarm systems, so he went to work for a large company. After working for them and learning the job, he decided we could do a better job taking care of the customers with more options and saving them money,” explained Vanessa.

Martin Security is owned and operated solely by Richard and Vanessa, but they were able to serve over 100 customers in 2022.

Through Martin Security, Richard and Vanessa are able to listen to the individual needs of their customers. They also offer a 10 percent discount for military and first responders as well as a recycling program for any equipment they cannot use.

“Making sure our clients are happy with their install and knowing we are helping them protect what matters most to them [is the most rewarding part],” said Vanessa. “We like to educate people and make sure they have a number of options available to them.”

In addition to their camera installation service, customers can choose a monthly monitoring system that includes a burglar alarm and video.

To get an estimate or free consultation, visit Martin Security’s website at https://martinsecurityservices.com/ or call 813-352-6398.