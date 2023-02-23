Nikki Smith worked as a veterinary technician for 30 years, but once she experienced her first cat cafe, the dream of the Sassy Cat Club Cafe was born.

“I saw my first cat cafe about three years ago in Ft. Myers while my husband was working in the area,” Smith said, “He turned to me and said, ‘This is what you should do.’ The idea slowly grew on me, and when I decided to retire from working as a veterinary technician for 30 years, this idea became my new passion.”

Smith and the Sassy Cat Club Cafe will offer a place where people can relax and experience animal therapy while helping to enrich the lives of the fosters in their care. The Sassy Cat Club Cafe hopes to adopt every cat in its care and find them a forever home. Smith will be partnering with A Kitten Place, a local Brandon cat charity, to find fosters and adoptable cats. In addition, Sassy Cat Club Cafe serves guests by providing a place for them to enjoy the company of cats in a relaxing and caring environment.

“A visit to a cat cafe helps you slow down and enjoy relaxing with the cats,” Smith said.

Cat cafes are essential parts of the community, as they are not only beneficial to kittens but to families as well. In order to help defray the costs of housing and caring for the adoptees, there is a small fee to access the cat lounge to spend time with, interact with and provide enrichment for the wonderful felines. For one hour access to the cat lounge, there is a general admission fee of $15 per adult. Children under 2 years old are admitted free of charge.

The cafe will provide coffee, tea, hot chocolate, cupcakes and cookies from Moreno Bakery.

“Through a partnership with A Kitten Place rescue, we help save lives and provide an interactive experience for potential adopters and animal lovers alike,” Smith said. “This partnership benefits both the human and animal communities.”

The Sassy Cat Club Cafe is located in Oak Park Plaza at 735 W. Lumsden Ave. in Brandon and will is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Reservations can be made on its website, https://sassycatclubcafe.com/. In addition, walk-in reservations are welcome as space allows.