If you are anything like the rest of Florida, you probably have a pool in your backyard. If you are looking for someone to help take care of your pool, one Valrico local is ready to start cleaning.

Sweers Pool Service cares about keeping pools safe for the community and helping pool owners figure out the correct way to care for their pool. Because every pool is different, each pool is cared for individually based on its needs. Pool care is dependent on things like screens, location, size and landscaping. Sweers Pool Service strives to work with the pool owner and the details of the pool to create the perfect care plan.

Not only does Sweers Pool Service curate each pool’s cleaning plan to work on its individual needs, but it also keeps in contact with pool owners by emailing photos and details of each visit as well as sending alerts when needed to keep them informed.

Alan Sweers, owner of Sweers Pool Service, grew up in Valrico and has been cleaning pools since his early 20s. Pool service was his first job, and he worked in the industry for five years. Sweers then went on to work as a bartender and server up until the temporary closures in 2020. When looking for his next adventure, Sweers decided he wanted to start his own business.

After giving it some thought, he knew he wanted to help community members keep their pools safe and clean for their families. Sweers went to ‘pool school’ to earn his certification as a certified pool operator and began cleaning pools under his own business locally in 2021. Sweers Pool Service now operates in the Valrico, Bloomingdale and FishHawk areas.

“I love the interaction with the customers because we learn from each other,” said Sweers. “I strive to find the right balance for each customer based on their pool needs and provide for them a safe, worry-free pool for recreation and relaxation.”

To make an appointment for a free consultation, please call Sweers at 813-293-6236 or email sweerspoolservice@gmail.com.