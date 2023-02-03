The Children’s Board of Hillsborough County is once again funding an opportunity for county residents to participate in its Summer Passport Program. This program is designed for children ages 6-14. The program allows children to apply for one week of camp at no cost to the families. Eligible children must be members of the Children’s Board Family Resource Centers.

Registration will be held on Saturday, March 4 and Monday, March 6 from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Parents can register by calling 813-829-2730. Please note that registration does not guarantee a spot in the camp; space is limited, and availability is dependent upon the camp location.

This year, children can select to attend camp at Tampa Theatre, the Patel Conservatory at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, the Glazer Children’s Museum, the Tampa Museum of Art, the Tampa Bay Lightning, ZooTampa at Lowry Park and MOSI.

Transportation is not provided.

“The Children’s Board Family Resources Centers’ Summer Passport Program provides members with wonderful opportunities to prevent our children from regressing while out of school for the summer,” said Kelley Parris, executive director of the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County. “The resource centers are also a place to reinforce those informal supports that provide a connection to ‘community’ for children and families,” added Parris.

“The Summer Passport Programs are successful in providing high-quality summer opportunities for youth and their families in Hillsborough County. They make a significant impact in youths gaining knowledge and provides invaluable experiences that result in a fun and safe summer,” said Parris.

The mission of the Children’s Board is to invest in quality programs and services to support the success of all children and families in Hillsborough County. The Children’s Board invests in programs and resources to ensure children are healthy and safe, developmentally on track, have family support and are ready to learn prior to going to kindergarten.

There are seven Children’s Board Family Resource Centers located throughout Hillsborough County. They offer programs and services emphasizing child development, self-sufficiency and health and safety. The programs and services are at no cost to participants.

To learn more about the Summer Passport Program and the services offered by the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County, please visit www.childrensboard.org.