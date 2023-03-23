Bloomingdale Bulls Clay Shoot

The Bulls, Bloomingdale High School’s football team, will be benefiting from a clay shoot being held on Saturday, April 15. The event will take place at FishHawk Sporting Clays, located at 13505 Hobson Simmons Rd. in Lithia. Registration will begin at 9 a.m., followed by safety instructions, and the shoot will begin at 10 a.m.

The cost is $110 per person or $400 per foursome and includes 50 clay targets and lunch. No shooting experience is necessary. There will also be raffle prizes available and a 50/50 draw.

If you have questions about the event or would like to sign up, email gobullsfootball@gmail.com.

Hillsborough Pet Shelter Has A New Number

Residents wanting to adopt or foster a dog or cat from Hillsborough County’s Pet Resource Center have a new number to call: 813-301-PETS (7387). The number for the Pet Resource Center is now separate from the number for animal control, increasing efficiency and reducing wait time; animal control’s number remains 813-744-5660. In addition to the new number, residents can contact the Pet Resource Center by email at petinfo@hclflgov.net.

Operation Recovery To Host Its First Annual Golf Tournament

Operation Recovery, a Tampa-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports American veterans, will host its first annual golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, April 22. The event will benefit its 2023 initiatives: providing support and professional development to veterans and transitioning service members, as well as funding the organization’s humanitarian activities in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

The tournament will take place at Westchase Golf Club’s 18-hole course in Tampa. Tournament check-in and breakfast will begin at 7 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The event will conclude with a lunch reception, silent auction and awards. Registration is $150 per player or $500 per foursome and includes breakfast, lunch and a swag bag. Golfers can win prizes and will have exclusive bidding access to the silent auction and raffle prizes.

Space is limited; registration can be found at https://operationrecovery.org/golf/.

Tampa Bay HEAT Spring Market

Tampa Bay HEAT (Home Education Activities Teams) Inc. will be holding a spring market on Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Come and visit its small-business vendors and kid entrepreneurs at the Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale, located at 710 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. All proceeds from this event benefit the Tampa Bay HEAT’s dream of a larger facility for the homeschooling community.

You can find the Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/events/698266621523685/.

Walk To Defeat ALS

The ALS Association is holding the Walk to Defeat ALS on Saturday, April 22 along the Courtney Campbell Trail starting at Whiskey Joe’s at 7720 W. Courtney Campbell Cswy. in Tampa. The short walk is family friendly and will be followed by a celebratory after party. Free parking is also available for the event. Register at www.walktodefeatals.org

Community Service Forum

A Community Service Forum is being held on Monday, March 27 at Bloomingdale High School Cafeteria. The event will run from 6-8 p.m. Students will be able to connect with organizations who need high school student volunteers for their special projects/events. This helps the students earn their community service hours for Florida Bright Futures Scholarships. If you are an organization who needs volunteers, it would love to have you participate and give out your information.

RSVP or ask additional questions by email to roundtable2008@aol.com.

Indoor Sewing Supplies Yard Sale

The Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Brandon is hosting a quilting and sewing supplies yard sale on Saturday, March 25 from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. There will be a wide range of items for sale, including fabric, threads, notions, tools, sewing machines, magazines, patterns and more fabric.

The event will be held inside the social hall (between the main buildings) at the New Hope church, located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. For additional information or to find out more about the Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Brandon, visit its website at www.brandonquiltguild.com.

Brandon Christian Church Hosts Flea Market

Brandon Christian Church, located at 910 Bryan Rd. at the corner of Bryan Road and Lumsden Road in Brandon, will host its much-anticipated annual flea market on Saturday, March 25 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. A wide variety of items will be available, so be sure to go and see what it has to offer.

For more information, contact the church office at 813-689-4021.

Plant City Community Chorale Presents Spring Concert

The Plant City Community Chorale is delighted to present its spring concert, Seize the Day. The concert will be presented on two separate dates: Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, located at 509 E. Twiggs St. in Tampa, and Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Church of the Nazarene, located at 4202 Mud Lake Rd. in Plant City. There will be well-known favorites from years gone by, and some newer songs too.

Tickets are available at www.pccchorale.org and cost $15; children 12 and under are free.