While people may not talk about bugs as much as the weather, insects can do a lot of damage, and when it comes to dealing with undesirable critters, there are very few local exterminators who can match the 50 years of experience that Brandon Pest Control in Valrico can proudly claim.

One indicator of the company’s success is that in 1973, when Rhode Island transplants Cookie and Lloyd Turchin founded Brandon Pest Control, they provided services to about 200 customers. That service base has grown to 4,500 customers throughout the local Tampa Bay area and beyond, including two offices in Georgia, over the following half-century.

Termites may be the number one bug enemy for most structures, but the self-described bug muggers of Brandon Pest Control take on everything from rodents to earwigs in homes and businesses.

Technicians of Brandon Pest Control are trained in the latest eradication methods and put safety at the top of their considerations when on a service call. The staff of the company is also one of the most experienced to be found among pest-control operators in the area with many longtime employees. The Turchins attribute that stability to taking care of the people who take care of their customers.

“Our employees have been with us a long time,” Cookie and Lloyd said in a joint statement. “We don’t like turnover. Some employees have been here for over 20 years. Our employees are reliable and dependable, from our technicians to our office staff. Everyone is happy.”

Some of the things Brandon Pest Control does to keep customers happy include inviting customers to observe termite treatment operations, as much as safety considerations allow; using flow meters to ensure proper amounts of chemicals such as Termidor are used; cleaning all areas where work was performed; and patching drill holes. Interest-free financing is also available.

Some signs that termites have invaded your structure include seeing swarms of tiny insects; finding a lot of small, delicate wings around windows, doors and baseboards; and finding tiny holes in a wall.

To discover how Brandon Pest Control can take care of your pest problem, ask questions or request a free quote, visit its website at www.brandonpest.com or call 813-685-7711.