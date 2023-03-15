AMVETS, or American Veterans, is a congressionally chartered veterans service organization. AMVETS Post 26, located in Dover, was chartered on November 9, 2006. David Baca is the post commander for AMVETS Post 26.

Baca explained, “AMVETS was granted a congressional charter on July 23, 1947, when President Harry Truman signed Public Law 216-80th Congress. AMVETS represents the interests of 20 million veterans and is open to all who honorably served in the United States military, including those who served in the Reserve and Guard.”

Its mission is to enhance and safeguard all American veterans’ entitlements and to work toward improving the quality of life for veterans, their families, and their communities.

Post 26 has 234 AMVET members. Membership in AMVETS is open to anyone who is currently serving or has honorably served in the U.S. Armed Forces from World War II to the present, including the National Guard and Reserves.

The principle of AMVETS in service to the veteran community is veterans helping veterans. AMVETS members enjoy savings and benefits from the many partners and those who participate in post activities for fun, community service and to help fellow veterans across many aspects of life. AMVETS also has its National Service Foundation that provides veterans, their families and survivors counsel and representation before the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and many support programs.

AMVETS advocates on behalf of veterans. AMVETS service officers are locally located in Bay Pines VA. AMVETS Post 26 will provide the service officer information to the veteran requesting.

Baca said, “I want the community to know that AMVETS Post 26 is full of camaraderie, positive energy and excitement, all focused on serving our veterans and their families. We are often called the friendliest little post and have a ‘rock on’ attitude. We are veterans helping veterans.”

Baca added, “AMVETS Post 26 also recognizes and has members in Ladies Auxiliary 26, Sons of AMVETS Squadron 26, AMVETS Riders Chapter 26 and Junior AMVETS Post 26. With these brothers and sisters, we are one family.”

While there is a $35 annual membership, if a veteran cannot afford it, Baca said, “We handle each situation differently as many potential members always come with different variables. As long as they qualify for membership, the board will decide how to best help in the form of membership if help is needed.”

For more information, please call 813-662-2626 or stop by AMVETS Post 26, located at 221 S. Dover Rd. in Dover.