With its enduring natural beauty, unique charm, and diversity, Unincorporated Hillsborough County is attracting national attention and unprecedented growth, both regionally and locally, as we expect an additional 350,000 people and 107,000 jobs by 2045. While the success of the county brings many benefits to our communities, its growth also creates a series of challenges for current and future residents, businesses and visitors.

Those who live, work or play in unincorporated Hillsborough County are invited to provide their vision for the future in a brief interactive online survey. Public comments will be used to update the Future Land Use (FLU) Section of the Unincorporated Hillsborough County Comprehensive Plan. This update will serve as a guide to how and where we will grow over the next 20-plus years. The Comprehensive Plan touches nearly every facet of our lives — where we live and work, what transportation choices we have, opportunities for recreation and how to protect our natural assets, neighborhood character and vital resources.

FLU is a specific section within the plan that describes the future land use map that outlines allowable density or intensity for a particular area. It’s a community’s blueprint for growth which outlines how the land can be used to facilitate the community’s vision.

“We hear a lot about the rapid growth occurring throughout our community from unincorporated county residents,” said Melissa Zornitta, FAICP. “This is an opportunity to weigh in on our future plans — we really want to hear from everyone.”

Community input is essential to accurately reflect the desires of those who live in Unincorporated Hillsborough County. The survey will be open through Sunday, April 30 and is available in both English and Spanish. Those who complete the survey and provide their email and home zip code will be eligible for a drawing for one of five $100 Publix gift cards.

The Hillsborough County City-County Planning Commission has also scheduled the first public meeting on Tuesday, April 25 at 6 p.m., which will cover the goals and discuss upcoming potential changes to the Future Land Use Section. Please register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7041797360852685917. There will be additional opportunities for the public to weigh in at virtual and in-person community meetings this spring and summer, and at meetings of the planning commission and board of county commissioners.

To learn more about the FLU update and take the survey, visit https://planhillsborough.org/hclanduse/. To view the current Comprehensive Plan for Unincorporated Hillsborough County, visit bit.ly/hccompplan.