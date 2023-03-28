A classical crossover soprano and a prominent Tampa Bay activist for Ukraine, Elona Krasavtseva, will perform Broadway’s Best Hits in collaboration with internationally acclaimed American and Ukrainian musicians on Friday, April 14 starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts’ Jaeb Theater. The concert will benefit Helen Avramenko and Valentin Kornienko, gifted refugee artists who were forced to flee Ukraine due to the Russian invasion.

Destined to be the “show of the season,” this extraordinary entertainment extravaganza will feature musical hits from Broadway’s best-known and most loved shows of our time, such as Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Mama Mia, Chicago, Anastacia, Beauty and the Beast and more.

Spectacularly performed by sopranos Krasavtseva and Avramenko, the show also features New York and Toronto’s baritones, Vitaly Volodin and Igor Portnoi, respectively. The impressive cast includes musical direction by the renowned Alex Nakhimovsky, 2019 winner of the Global Music Awards, who has signed on to direct Broadway’s Best Hits live band and backdrop the impressive vocals.

The evening will be filled with exceptional vocal performances and music experiences that will immerse guests in some of the most fascinating Broadway stories. The event is perfect for families and couples looking to enjoy a Friday evening with an impressive music performance, a mysterious ambiance and vibrant entertainment.

“Any successful live performance is all about creating a connection with your audience,” said Elona Krasavtseva, Broadway’s Best Hits’ artist. “I cannot wait to perform for our community and move them for our music, live performance, and stories.”

To purchase tickets, which start at $49.98, visit https://bit.ly/3JpAOPd.

About Elona Krasavtseva

Elona Krasavtseva is a classical crossover soprano, actress and songwriter. She performs musical theater, and classical and popular songs in English, Ukrainian, Polish, Italian, Spanish, Russian and Yiddish languages. She resides near beautiful St. Petersburg and runs a Music Club of Florida with monthly events for music lovers from around the world.

More information can be found on https://elonakras.com/.