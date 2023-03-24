Everyone’s favorite bunny will arrive to kick off the Easter season at Westfield Brandon. The Easter Bunny will be available for meet and greets and photo ops in the Center Court leading up to the holiday weekend. Guests can opt to purchase photo packages in advance by making a reservation online.

The Easter Bunny will be at the Westfield Brandon mall now through Saturday, April 8 — the day just before Easter. You won’t want to miss this fun holiday opportunity for the whole family. For a complete list of visiting hours and to reserve a spot, visit the event’s webpage.

There will be two days for particularly special photo opportunities as well.

Sensory-friendly Easter Bunny

Created in collaboration with Westfield Brandon’s ongoing partner, Autism Speaks, this inclusive experience takes place in a sensory-friendly and welcoming environment designed to accommodate children with autism or other special needs. Space is limited, and families looking to participate will need to make reservations. All donations collected benefit Autism Speaks.

The Sensory-friendly Easter Bunny event will be available on Sunday, March 26 from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Pet Photos with the Easter Bunny

Four-legged family members are invited for a memorable photo op with the Easter Bunny too! Visitors can walk up or make online reservations and bring their furry friends (leashed or in a carrier) to the Center Court. Guests with pets will enter and exit through the Restaurant Courtyard near Red Robin.

The Pet Photos with the Easter Bunny event will be available on Monday, March 27 from 4-7 p.m.

Westfield Brandon is located at 459 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.westfield.com/united-states/brandon.