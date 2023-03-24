Volunteers converged on the Here We Grow Learning Center in Tampa’s Clair-Mel neighborhood earlier this month with a plan, a vision and a lot of heart. Guided by the organizational muscle of United Way Suncoast, volunteers from Coca-Cola Bottlers Sales & Services, the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County and the Early Learning Childhood Council of Hillsborough County arrived with enthusiasm. They came not just to turn a field into a community garden or build child-sized benches for an outdoor reading area. They came to turn Yvonne Boyce’s dream into a reality.

Boyce, owner of Here We Grow Learning Center and part of United Way Suncoast’s Quality Childcare Initiative, had always envisioned a garden where her children and families could delight in growing their own fruits and vegetables. By day’s end, that dream had taken root, and the volunteers walked away knowing their work left an indelible impression.

United Way Suncoast works to convene such sterling efforts throughout the year, but its volunteer collaborations culminate during April. This year, it again invites the community to celebrate United Way Suncoast’s 31st Annual Week of Caring from Sunday through Saturday, April 16-22 as part of Global Volunteer Month. Global Volunteer Month celebrates the power of people who tackle society’s greatest challenges and build stronger, more vibrant communities through volunteerism and everyday actions.

Dozens of nonprofits throughout the region seek volunteers to support meaningful projects. Week of Caring aligns those opportunities with United Way Suncoast’s focus areas: education, financial stability and support services. Corporate employees, civic groups and interested individuals are all welcome to participate in this impactful community week of service through either in-person, virtual or remote opportunities.

Group Volunteering

Corporate and civic groups with five or more people can submit their volunteer information to be matched with a community project until Friday, March 31. United Way Suncoast will pair your group with recommended opportunities based on the submitted information.

Individual Volunteering

Registration for individual volunteer opportunities began on March 20. United Way Suncoast will have sent an email on that date with a link to available opportunities.

Gather details and sign up at www.volunteersuncoast.org/weekofcaring. Together, we can create better opportunities for all through collaboration and volunteerism. United We Rise, United We Win.