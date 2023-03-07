Welcome Robert Snively To The Snively Insurance Agency

Robert Snively recently joined Melissa Snively’s State Farm agency in Lithia as an office sales associate. He will help with lead generation and management. He comes to the business with previous experience in the car sales industry and a Florida insurance property and casualty license. A Florida native, Robert grew up in the Bloomingdale/FishHawk area and graduated from Newsome High School.

Snively State Farm Agency is located at 16209 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia. For information on the services offered, visit its website at www.melissarules.com or call 813-662-3622.

Blu Indigo Spa & Wellness Celebrates New Owners With A Ribbon-cutting

Blu Indigo Spa & Wellness hosted a ribbon-cutting with the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce to celebrate its new owners, Drs. Keith and Helen Tong, DNM. Located in the Sprouts plaza at 3339 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, it offers a wide variety of spa, massage and wellness services, including IV, fillers and medical aesthetic services under the direction of Dr. Prudhvi Raja Karumanchi.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit https://bluindigospa.com/ or call 813-651-3258.

Jade Health Offers TED Hair Restoration

Transepidermal delivery (TED) is a new treatment offered at Jade Health. It works without needles and is completely painless. TED uses ultrasound and air pressure to push the topical hair-growth serum into dormant follicles. It improves blood flow to the scalp, which results in thicker, stronger hair. Anyone suffering from hair loss who wants to improve the appearance of their hair is a great candidate.

Jade Health is located at 10730 Ketchum Valley Dr. in Riverview. For additional information on services offered or to book a free consultation, visit its website at www.jadetampa.com or call 813-741-3234.

La Septima Celebrating 28 Years Of Serving Delicious Food

Popular family-owned restaurant, La Septima first started in February 1995 and is now celebrating its 28-year anniversary. Owned by the Fernandez family, the unfussy restaurant has become a staple in the community for serving its delicious Cuban-fusion cuisine and recently for its amazing $39.95 family meals.

La Septima is located at 702 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon in the La Viva Plaza. Visit its website at www.laseptimacafe.com or call 813-685-0502 for additional details.

Olive And Grace Offers Custom Permanent Jewelry

Olive and Grace offers permanent, welded jewelry custom-sized to fit your wrist, neck or ankle. After selecting the chain, trained Olive and Grace staff perfect the fit and weld the metal to create your clasp-free bracelet, necklace or anklet. Olive and Grace has appointments available at Karma Yoga and is also offering private parties, girls night outs, bachelorette parties, birthdays and more.

To book an appointment, visit its website at www.oliveandgracefl.com or call owner Ashly Thielke at 813-603-6865.

D-BAT South Shore Offers Top-notch Sports Training

D-BAT South Shore in Ruskin was recently purchased by Cono and Cecelia Liguori and is the area’s premier indoor baseball, softball and all-sport athletic training facility. It has multiple pitching machines, batting cages and pitching lanes for personal or team use. Its instructors offer top-notch sport training with today’s professional-grade tech to individuals and groups. The pro shop is stocked with the newest baseball and softball gear and apparel. D-BAT South Shore also runs both skilled and fun camps, birthday and office parties.

D-BAT South Shore is located at 351 30th St. NE in Ruskin, for more information visit its website at https://dbatsouthshore.com/ or call 813-645-3228.

Dr. Joonie’s Examinavan Recognized

June Bryant, APRN, owner of Dr. Joonie’s Examinavan, will be presenting at the 44th annual National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners (NAPNAP) in Orlando on Thursday, March 16 in the Practice Innovation podium presentation about the mobile van concept. She will also be recognized at the event as an emerging leader for being the Florida Gulf Coast Chapter president.

Dr. Joonie’s Examinavan brings individualized health care to your doorstep; to find out more about it, visit www.drjoonies.com or call 813-551-3399.

Repco Pest Control Offers Commercial And Home Services

Repco Lawn & Ornamental Pest Control has been providing residential and commercial pest control services for over 25 years. It is dedicated to providing a great service that protects your property from roaches, ants, rodents, termites and more.

Call Repco on 813-854-5412 or visit its website at www.repcopest.com for additional information.