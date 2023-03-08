Cardinal Roofing is hosting its ninth annual Clay Shoot Fundraiser on Friday, April 14 at 11:30 am. Join in for a fun day of shooting sporting clay and help raise money for My Warrior’s Place. My Warrior’s Place is a retreat center located in Ruskin that serves our veterans, military service members, law enforcement officers, firefighters as well as Gold Star, Blue Star and Silver Star families.

Additionally, My Warrior’s Place offers several amazing programs for those who have put their life on the line, endured the death of a fallen warrior and/or experienced the horrors of war. Each program it offers plays an important role in the healing and coping process, along with the ongoing support that is desperately needed.

According to Bridget Wilson, Cardinal Roofing president, giving back to the community and a local grassroots nonprofit that supports local veterans is so important.

“It’s our way to shout our love of community by spending our time and effort to bring awareness of grassroots veterans’ charities,” said Wilson. “We donated to My Warrior’s Place last year for the first time to help get their dog kennels built to house the service animals of veterans who need them cared for during their own medical care.”

This year’s event is expected to raise $10K for A Warrior’s Place.

“I love the camaraderie of the event,” said Wilson. “We welcome all shooters, from beginners to advanced. We also love when other roofing companies come to shoot. Our industry is full of huge hearts, and it’s a great way to get our community together. Everyone is welcomed regardless of ability and skill.”

The event will also include raffles, an auction and great food. There are many local sponsors for the event this year, as there have been in past years. Jenifer Breaux with Dream Vacations is this year’s lunch sponsor. Other sponsors include Chick-fil-A of Lake Brandon Village and Brandon South, JF Kicks and Phillips Creative, and there is room for additional sponsorship spots.

To register, call 813-689-7663 (ROOF) or visit www.girlroofer.com to purchase tickets or inquire about sponsorships. The event is taking place at FishHawk Sporting Clays, located at 13505 Hobson Simmons Rd. in Lithia. For more information about My Warrior’s Place, visit www.mywarriorsplace.org.