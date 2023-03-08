When that dreaded check-engine light comes on or your windshield wipers aren’t working like they used to, it can be a pain trying to find a reliable auto shop to help you find a solution. NAPA Auto Parts in Riverview makes the process easier with team members who are experienced and ready to help get your car back on the road and running better than before.

“Our team strives for a better customer service experience and pushes each other to go above and beyond for our customers,” said Joshua Figueroa, store manager at NAPA’s Riverview location.

NAPA offers free battery, starter and alternator testing as well as help with finding the parts you need in its stores. Each team member at NAPA is qualified in the industry and can help select the right parts, from windshield wipers to brakes, depending on your car and what you need. NAPA also carries tools and equipment for cars, boats, heavy-duty trucks, RVs and tractors. You will find great deals at NAPA on filters, antifreeze, batteries and more in-store and online.

NAPA Auto Parts also prides itself in supporting students who are fighting for education within Future Farmers of America (FFA), Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) and SkillsUSA.

NAPA was started in 1925 when a group of auto parts sellers met and formed the National Automotive Parts Association. This led to many NAPA stores and warehouses owned by different members of the association. Carlyle Fraser, founder of Genuine Parts Company, began to acquire the NAPA stores and quickly became the industry standard for quality parts and knowledgeable staff.

Today, NAPA stores continue to offer parts and services from team members who are not only knowledgeable but also passionate about helping others learn more about their cars.

To learn more please contact Figueroa at joshua_figueroa@napastore.com, visit the store at 9620 U.S. Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview or check out the website at www.napaonline.com.