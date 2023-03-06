No Place Like Home Pet Sitting and owner Michelle Quessenberry are celebrating their 10-year anniversary of serving families and pets in the FishHawk area.

Quessenberry started No Place Like Home Pet Sitting in March of 2013. She and her three employees serve around 300 FishHawk families through their in-home pet-sitting service.

“I’ve always had a love for animal. … This was my way, I guess, of working with animals and being my own entrepreneur. I wanted to work for myself, so I started doing this,” said Quessenberry.

No Place Like Home Pet Sitting allows pets to stay in the comfort of their own homes rather than being boarded at a different house or kennel. The company is fully insured and bonded, and it conducts extensive background checks and training for employees.

When hiring, Quessenberry wants to ensure she hires honest, pet-loving individuals who she would trust to send into someone’s home. Her employees all have previous experience caring for animals and participate in continuous education through No Place Like Home Pet Sitting, which sponsors additional training and education.

Quessenberry works with a business coach and belongs to a number of international pet-sitting networks, like Pet Sitting International, that provide conferences and educational experiences.

“I just try to do everything the right way and operate as a true business. This is not a hobby for me. This is my life, this is what I’ve worked hard for over 10 years,” said Quessenberry.

No Place Like Home Pet Sitting employees are fully equipped to take care of their clients’ animals. During walks, they carry deterrents, like an air horn or citronella spray, to defend the pets in their care against wild animals or other pets that may pose a threat during walks. Employees also have an app to track the walks with a client’s pet that the client can watch. The GPS tracker gives real-time updates when the pet sitter is in a client’s home.

“I love this more than anything. I like being my own boss. I love working with animals,” said Quessenberry. “This is a service that people [use] because they love their animals so much. That’s why I love my job, because people care about their animals so much.”

For more information on pricing and policies for No Place Like Home Pet Sitting, visit the website at www.nplhpetsit.com or call 813-494-4538.