Paulette Y. Merchant LLC Provides Real Estate Services

Paulette Y. Merchant LLC is based at 109 Harbor Village Ln. in Apollo Beach. It provides representation for buying or selling real estate, whether for primary homes, second homes and/or investment properties, and shares with buyers and sellers what is happening in the housing market at any given time, ensuring that they can make educated decisions regarding their housing budget or sales price.

It also takes the time to sit down with people to discuss their need and wants, as well as educate them about the process of buying and selling in Florida. Plus, it’s able to refer local vendors that may be required, such as movers, locksmiths and handyman services.

For more information, visit its website at https://paulette.kw.com/ or call 813-652-5472 (mobile) or 813-641-8300 (office) to make an appointment.

Jade Health Offers TED Hair Restoration

Transepidermal delivery (TED) is a new treatment offered at Jade Health. It works without needles and is completely painless. TED uses ultrasound and air pressure to push the topical hair-growth serum into dormant follicles. It improves blood flow to the scalp, which results in thicker, stronger hair. Anyone suffering from hair loss who wants to improve the appearance of their hair is a great candidate.

Jade Health is located at 10730 Ketchum Valley Dr. in Riverview. For additional information on services offered or to book a free consultation, visit its website at www.jadetampa.com or call 813-741-3234.

Dr. Joonie’s Examinavan Recognized

June Bryant, APRN, owner of Dr. Joonie’s Examinavan, will be presenting at the 44th annual National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners (NAPNAP) in Orlando on Thursday, March 16 in the Practice Innovation podium presentation about the mobile van concept. She will also be recognized at the event as an emerging leader for being the Florida Gulf Coast Chapter president.

Dr. Joonie’s Examinavan brings individualized health care to your doorstep; to find out more about it, visit www.drjoonies.com or call 813-551-3399.

Time To Shine Housekeeping LLC

Time To Shine Housekeeping LLC offers biweekly, weekly or monthly recurring cleaning services to help keep your home or place of business sparkling clean. It also offers move-in, move-out and deep cleanings. All supplies are provided unless otherwise requested by the client.

Services are performed Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. For additional information and to book a cleaning, call owner Lisa Smith at 813-516-5434.

Repco Pest Control Offers Commercial And Home Services

Repco Lawn & Ornamental Pest Control has been providing residential and commercial pest control services for over 25 years. It is dedicated to providing a great service that protects your property from roaches, ants, rodents, termites and more.

Call Repco on 813-854-5412 or visit its website at www.repcopest.com for additional information.

Dorothy Cares Assisted Living Facility Receives Best Senior Living Award

Dorothy Cares Assisted Living Facility is pleased to announce that it was given the Best Senior Living Award in the Riverview area from A Place For Mum and SeniorAdvisor.com. This is the fifth year in a row that it has won this award. Dorothy Cares has two smaller assisted living facilities in the Riverview area and provides 24/7 assisted living care, adult day care services for seniors and respite care services.

“We are smaller, which gives us more time to care and provide one-on-one individualized care to seniors whom need and deserve it,” said owner Dorothy Araujo.

For more information on Dorothy Cares Assisted Living Facility, visit its website at www.dorothycaresalf.com.

ABC Event Planning Awarded Tampa Bay LGBT Chambers 2022 Small Business Of The Year

The Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber recently honored ABC Event Planning with the 2022 Small Business of the Year Award. ABC Event Planning is proud to create beautiful events for all in the greater Tampa Bay Area as inclusivity is a core value, and it’s happy to plan both private and corporate events, including, but not limited to, weddings, anniversaries and fundraisers.

Visit its website at www.abceventplanning.com or call 561-876-6845 for additional information.