High 5 Inc. is hosting its annual summer camp to bring kids “Around the World in 50 Days” with cruise-themed activities throughout the summer.

“Each week, the kids will be visiting a different country. During their trip, they will learn about its uniqueness, history, culture and so much more,” said director of family experience Jada Spano.

The camp will run from Tuesday, May 30 to Friday, August 4. Each day, participants can arrive as early as 7 a.m. and leave as late as 6 p.m. to accommodate parents’ work schedules over the summer.

Until the camp officially starts at 9 a.m., campers can take a High 5 Summer Cruise photo with their family and go to their stateroom, a High 5 classroom separating campers by grade level. The counselor-to-student ratio will be around 1-to-25, but it is often less since activity specialists will support employees during excursions.

Daily excursions will be available for all campers from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Each hour will feature several different options for campers to participate in every day.

“Our travelers learn the basics for familiar and some new sports, such as cricket, soccer, handball, pickleball, tennis, even a little splashball. Meanwhile, travelers that would prefer the nonathletic route will have the opportunity to explore everything from creating their own boomerangs and rain sticks of Australia to carnival costumes and rhythms of the Caribbean islands,” said regional director Nicole Brown-Collins.

Campers will have the option to purchase a lunch or snack, but they are encouraged to pack one lunch and two snacks. They should arrive in a bathing suit and have a change of clothes in their backpacks.

The camp will cost $175 per camper each week for nonmembers, but High 5 members can register for $160.

To register, visit www.high5inc.org/camp-3.