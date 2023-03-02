Mathnasium is hosting its first summer camp since the coronavirus shutdown at Brandon location from the end of May to early August to help fight ‘the summer slide.’

Camp Mathnasium will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-12 Noon for students who have completed first grade through sixth grade with a ‘Wild About MATH’ theme. Additionally, the Brandon location will be adding the Great Foundations program for pre-K through kindergarten students following requests from parents and families.

Camp Mathnasium will help students fight the summer slide — the months of learning loss that occurs between the school years.

“I hope that [through] Camp Mathnasium they see how much fun math can be and that it helps keep their skills sharp during the summer,” said franchise owner, operator and center director Becky McDaniels.

Camp Mathnasium will run alongside the year-round Mathnasium program, but camp days will offer a typical summer camp environment with different learning activities. Students will begin their morning with an hour of the Mathnasium program to provide an individualized learning lesson for each student. They will then participate in an activity and finish the day with a STEAM activity.

During registration, students can enroll in a minimum of six and maximum of 12 STEAM activities throughout the summer. Students will be divided by age during these activities, allowing older students to take a more in-depth approach.

Families are encouraged to register early so Mathnasium can prepare for the right number of students. A $25 early-bird discount for those that register before Sunday, April 30 will be offered.

For specific pricing or to learn more about Camp Mathnasium, Great Foundations or Mathnasium’s year-round program, visit www.mathnasium.com.