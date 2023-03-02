Make this a summer of creativity with one (or more) of the 50-plus camps and classes offered at the Patel Conservatory. If your child loves to dance, sing or emote, take a look at the courses Patel has scheduled this summer. Whether your child is a beginner or already practicing their Tony Award® speech, Patel has a class to fit their skill level.

Patel students enjoy the advantage of instructors who have real-world experience in the fields of dance, music and theater. Its professionals will teach your burgeoning star the skills necessary to excel in their field. Patel also can fill them in on the nuts-and-bolts aspect of a career in the arts.

It’s an ideal environment for a young person considering a career in the performing arts. Patel has an impressive track record in this regard, with alumni appearing on Broadway, television, national tours and more. Patel alumni also fill vital roles offstage as well, such as being directors, producers, writers and technicians.

Patel’s Summer Intensives let young performers immerse themselves in their craft, whether the focus is on the voice, a musical instrument, acting or ballet. Many intensives conclude with a ticketed performance open to the public.

There are plenty of non-intensive opportunities as well: beginners’ classes in ballet, jazz and tap; a theater apprentice workshop; classes on adapting literature for the stage; workshops for repertory orchestra and opera; and so much more.

Individual instruction from members of our music and theater faculty is also available, as it is year-round. Learn one-on-one with a professional actor or musician. Individual lessons for musicians are available for beginners and intermediates, as well as more experienced players preparing for a professional career.

Scholarships are available to help cover the cost of tuition. The deadline for financial aid applications is Sunday, April 2.

Learn more about Patel by attending one of its summer open houses: Saturday, March 25 from 9-10 a.m. and Monday, May 22 from 6-7 p.m.

The Patel Conservatory is located at 1010 N. Macinnes Pl. in Tampa. For more information, call 813-222-1040 or visit www.patelconservatory.org.