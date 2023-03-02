Have you got the calendar ready? It’s hard to believe but summer is just around the corner and camp registrations are open and gearing up for an active and busy camp season!

The staff at the Osprey Observer has collected the top recommendations for local summer camps and created this special pullout section. We asked local camps what they are doing to keep students engaged and active this year!

Camp Osprey LLC

For a fun, traditional camp experience, check out Camp Osprey, which is located on 204 acres of beautiful woodlands alongside the Little Manatee River in Wimauma. Camp activities include high ropes courses, ziplines, horseback riding and much more.

Mathnasium Of Riverview And Brandon

Have your child’s math skills been impacted by the last school year? Have they fallen behind? Then Camp Mathnasium will be perfect for them, offering a typical summer camp environment with different learning activities.

Music Showcase/FAOPA

The Florida Academy of the Performing Arts at Music Showcase offers summer camps for aspiring actors and musicians. With a variety of camp options in full and half-day experiences, there’s something for every young entertainer.

Patel Conservatory

The Patel Conservatory at the Straz Center is hosting a variety of week summer camps for rising actors, musicians, and dancers starting Tuesday, May 30 and running through Friday, August 4. Weekly camps will take place Monday through Friday.

Kids ‘R’ Kids Circa FishHawk

With locations in Valrico and Lithia, Kids ‘R’ Kids has been offering summer camps since 2004. This summer, students can sign up on a weekly basis or for the whole summer. Meals and field trips are included.

High 5 Inc.

Brandon’s High 5 Inc. is inviting students to sail away for the best summer of their lives, kicking off on Tuesday, May 30.

YMCA

All camps begin on Tuesday, May 30 and run through August 4 with 10 separate sessions available Monday through Friday.

TLC’s Gypsy Haven

TLC’s Gypsy Haven offers weekly themed riding camps, ages 8-99, focusing on riding and grooming. The camps take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sidekicks Summer Camp

Sidekicks Martial Arts is gearing up for its Summer Camp 2023 program with martial arts, field trips and more.

D-Bat South Shore

If you have a baseball or softball players, summer is a great time to develop skills in D-Bat South Shore’s state-of-the-art facility in Ruskin.

Navigator Academy

Navigator Academy’s full-day camp will be open for K-8th grade students with lunch and field trips included.

River Hills Country Club

Budding tennis players and golfers will find summer camps for kids ages 7-13 for all levels of players, with half and full-day camps available.

Code Wiz FishHawk

Code Wiz FishHawk is offering full and half-day camps for coding and computers with Roblox, robotics, Minecraft, gaming and more.

Cederkirk Camp

Cedarkirk Camp & Conference Center is located on 170 acres of woodland along the Alafia River in Lithia and will host weekly camps starting Sunday, June 11. Campers can sign up for a week or the whole summer. Camps include all meals and activities.

FishHawk Fellowship Church

Offering a selection of half-day sports camps from Monday, June 5 through Friday, August 4.

Watch for our Summer Camp Sweepstakes link where the Osprey Observer will buy your child a week of camp at the summer camp of your choice! Or, enter now by emailing (subject line ‘Summer Camp Free’) contest@ospreyobserver.com. Did we miss a great summer camp option? Let us know by emailing (subject line ‘Summer Camp’) jhurst@ospreyobserver.com!

Have a great summer of fun!