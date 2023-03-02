Sending your children to summer camp where they can get out of the house during those long summer days, make new friends and learn a new sport can be really beneficial at their young age.

River Hills Country Club in Valrico is offering a Junior Summer Camp for children ages 7-13, Monday through Friday, with days packed full of golf, tennis, swimming and more. Summer camp can be attended in half or full days.

River Hills has multiple summer camp options, such as Golf Camp or Tennis Clinic and Sports Camp, which all involve learning a new sport and spending time with friends while also enjoying other summer camp fun.

The goal of the Junior Summer Camp at River Hills is to combine the right amount of sport instruction with other interesting activities in order to keep children engaged and excited about learning the sport and its etiquette.

River Hills’ Junior Summer Camp will take children from beginner players to competition-ready ones by starting small and building their individual skills. The coaches at River Hills pride themselves in offering a low-pressure environment where children can gain respect for the game and fellow players through practicing with their peers.

“Golf camps offered this summer at River Hills Country Club will expose children to the great game of golf in a nurturing and educational environment,” said Bryan McManis, general manager at River Hills Country Club. “We want to introduce the game in a fun way so they can practice and apply their skills as they progress through the program.”

The River Hills U.S. Kids Golf Curriculum is taught by a PGA-certified instructor, and Tennis Camp will be led by a United States Professional Tennis Association-certified instructor. On top of golf, tennis and other sports lessons, the Junior Summer Camp will also include swimming, movies and other camp activities.

Golf, tennis and other sports at River Hills include instruction and conditioning to build stamina and endurance. Sports instruction will be provided based on the age and level of the children at the camp, and the coaches will work with each child to make sure they are building the foundation for a great player.

For more information and to enroll your children in a River Hills Country Club summer camp, please call 813-653-1554, ext. 242 or visit https://riverhillscountryclub.com/.