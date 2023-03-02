TLC’s Gypsy Haven

Located at 4325 Keysville Rd. in Lithia, TLC’s Gypsy Haven offers weekly themed riding camps, for ages 8-99, focused on riding and grooming. The camps take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. from Monday, June 5 to Friday, August 4.

Students pack their own lunch, snacks and drinks and are encouraged to wear light pants or leggings, but boots are a must. The camp boasts one teacher, one aide and one volunteer per 10 students.

For more information, visit www.tlcsfarms.com, call Tammi at 813-842-4236 or email TLCS2867@aol.com.

The Patel Conservatory

The Patel Conservatory at the Straz Center is hosting a variety of weekly summer camps for rising actors, musicians and dancers starting Tuesday, May 30 and running through Friday, August 4. Weekly camps will take place Monday through Friday, with pre- and post-camp available for an additional $30 each or $50 for both extensions.

Information on the camps offered as well as specific dates, times and pricing are available in the 2023 summer camps and classes brochure on the Straz Center’s website at www.strazcenter.org. For more information on specific details of the camps, contact the admissions staff at 813-222-1040 or 800-955-1045 (toll-free).

Tampa YMCA

Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA has what kids crave at one of its many summer camp locations.

YMCA camps offer an array of fun where activity specialists will lead campers through various experiences each day, including swimming, science, high ropes, outdoor education, nature encounters, horseback riding, canoeing, visual arts and more.

All camps begin on Tuesday, May 30 and run through Friday, August 4 with 10 separate sessions available from Monday to Friday. Book one weeklong session or book them all. Camp programming runs from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with free early-morning care beginning at 7 a.m. and free afternoon extended care until 6 p.m.

Prices start at only $184 per week for YMCA members and are open to the public. Discounted rates for members, early registration, siblings, multicamp sign-ups and early-bird registration are available.

For more information on specific locations and pricing and to register, visit www.tampaymca.org/programs/camp/summer-camp.

Camp Osprey LLC

For a fun, traditional camp experience, check out Camp Osprey, which is located on 204 acres of beautiful woodlands alongside the Little Manatee River in Wimauma. Camp activities include high ropes courses, ziplines, horseback riding and much more.

Camps take place every week starting on Sunday, June, and campers can sign up for a week or the whole summer. Day and overnight options are available, with day camp costing $325 a week and overnight being $795. Meals are provided and snacks can be purchased in the camp canteen.

New this year is COSMO Camp Osprey Smoky Mountain Outdoor adventures for groups of 12 campers ages 13-16 years old.

The camp is located at 18050 U.S. Hwy. 301 S. in Wimauma and can be reached at 941-928-6860. For more information, visit www.camposprey.com.

Kids ‘R’ Kids

Kids ‘R’ Kids has been offering summer camps since 2004. This summer, students can sign up on a weekly basis or for the whole summer from Tuesday, May 30 to Friday, August 4.

“Camp will showcase unique weekly themes designed to make your campers smile, think, explore, collaborate and grow in exciting new directions,” said Fernandes. “Our camp includes all meals and field trips to a Rays game, Sea Screamer in Clearwater, Ringling Museum, Treasure Island Fun Center and much more.”

Kids ‘R’ Kids Circa FishHawk is located at 5815 Kids Crossing Dr. in Lithia and can be reached at 813-654-7000. Visit its website at www.krkcirca.com for more information and to register.

Cedarkirk Camp & Conference Center

Cedarkirk Camp & Conference Center is located on 170 acres of woodland alongside the Alafia River in Lithia.

Camps take place weekly from Sunday to Friday starting on Sunday, June 11 and finishing on Friday, August 4; campers can sign up for a week or the whole summer. Cedarkirk offers overnight camps for older students, and younger campers in grades one through three can attend a shorter three-day camp. Camps range in price from $465 a week to $510 and include all meals plus two daily snacks.

Cedarkirk Camp & Conference Center is located at 1920 Streetman Dr. in Lithia and can be reached at 813-685-4224. For more information and to register, visit www.cedarkirk.org.

Code Wiz FishHawk

Code Wiz FishHawk is located in Park Square at 16132 Churchview Dr. in Lithia. It will be running full and half-day camps for students interested in computers and coding. Camp activities will include Roblox, robotics, Minecraft and building your own 2D/3D video games.

The half-day camp runs from 9 a.m.-12 Noon and from 1-4 p.m.; a full-day is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. A week of half-day camp is $350 and $550 for a full-day camp; discounts are available for siblings, multicamp and early-bird registrations.

For more information, visit www.thecodewiz.com/fishhawk-fl or call 813-820-6583.

Mathnasium Of Riverview And Brandon

Mathnasium’s personalized learning plans are proven to improve grades and give them a head start going into the new school year. With live face-to-face instruction, either in-center or online, its summer programs are designed to work in tandem with the other summer camps and activities. Just two or three one-hour sessions per week are all kids need to help keep their math skills on track for the upcoming school year, and your child will continue to enjoy summer because Mathnasium makes learning math fun. Space is limited so don’t delay in registering your child.

Call today for a free assessment.

Mathnasium of Brandon (www.mathnasium.com/brandon) is located at 1048 Bloomingdale Ave. and can be reached at 813-655-6284, and Mathnasium of Riverview (www.mathnasium.com/riverview) is located at 1388 U.S. 301 and can be reached at 813-565-1102. Coming soon is a new location at 13388 S. U.S. 301 in Riverview.

Music Showcase

The Florida Academy of Performing Arts at Music Showcase offers summer camps for aspiring actors and musicians. With a variety of camp options in full and half-day experiences, there’s something for every young entertainer.

The traditional camp exposes campers to music and more. You can sign up for one weeklong camp or you can sign up for multiple camps. Camps are structured by age, ability and interest.

Its other camp option is a musical theater camp, where campers work together over the course of a few weeks to put on a show.

For further details, visit www.faopa.org or call 813-490-2787. Music Showcase is located at 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon.

River Hills Junior Summer Camp

Do you have a budding tennis or golf player in your home? Sign them up for camp at River Hills Country Club, which aims to combine just the right amount of sport instruction with fun to keep your children loving the sport.

Camps are suitable for all ages from 7-13 years old and all levels of players, having a U.S. Kids Golf curriculum being taught by PGA-certified instructors and tennis instruction with drills and conditioning from a USPTA instructor. Half and full-day sessions are available.

River Hills Country Club is located at 3943 New River Hills Pkwy. in Valrico. For more information on summer camps, visit www.riverhillscountryclub.com or call 813-653-1554, ext. 242.

High 5 Inc.

Brandon’s High 5 Inc. is inviting students to go “Around the World in 50 Days,” kicking off on Tuesday, May 30 and running through Friday, August 4.

Each week students will be visiting a different country and learn about its uniqueness, history, culture and so much more.

Camp is offered Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. at High 5, which is located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon. Campers can sign up for individual weeks throughout the summer or the entire summer. To register, visit www.high5inc.org/camp-3.

Camp costs $175 a week per child for nonmembers and High 5 members can register for $160.

To learn more, visit www.high5inc.org or call 813-689-0908.

D-BAT South Shore

Does your child love baseball or softball? Help them develop their skills this summer at D-BAT South Shore, located at 351 30th St. NE in Ruskin. Summer camp programs are being offered from Monday, May 29 to Friday, July 28, and state-of-the-art technology will be used to allow campers to enhance and improve basic baseball and softball skills.

This is a great opportunity for students to get involved with others who share their desire to grow and develop their ball skills. Camp runs on a weekly basis from 8:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and costs $175 a week for platinum members.

Additional information can be found on its website at https://dbatsouthshore.com/ or by calling 813-645-3228.

Navigator Academy

Summer camp at Navigator Academy is a full-day camp open for incoming kindergarteners to eighth graders. Weekly and daily rates are available, with field trips and lunch included.

Navigator Academy is located at 1101 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Additional information can be found on its website at www.navigatoracademyvalrico.com.

FishHawk Fellowship Church

FishHawk Fellowship Church, located at 15326 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia is offering a selection of half-day sports camps, including basketball, soccer and flag football, running from Monday, June 5 until Friday, August 4. Most camps are for first through fifth graders, with some available for first through eighth graders from Monday, June 26 to August 4.

All camps run from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and the price is $105 for the week. For additional information, call 813-655-7431.