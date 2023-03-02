A rendering of Shaka-Laka Shores, Adventure Island’s new splash and play zone. (Photo courtesy of Busch Gardens Tampa Media Relations.)

Adventure Island, Tampa’s premier water park, will open for the 2023 season on Saturday, March 4, and the park’s newest addition, Shaka-Laka Shores, opens in late March. The new splash and play zone, located in the heart of Adventure Island, will feature an area with 25 individual elements and a central kid-friendly play structure bound to entertain and engage even the youngest of guests. Shaka-Laka Shores will greet guests as they enter the park and showcase the waterpark’s overarching tropical paradise theme.

The newest addition will have more than two dozen playful elements and a variety of interactive aquatic components, all within a zero-depth area — ideal for smaller kids — as well as additional shaded areas. The newly constructed area will also house three new private cabanas featuring convenient access to the new area. Shaka-Laka Shores joins a comprehensive list of exciting water slides, Endless Surf’s 17,000-square-foot wave pool, an additional kid-friendly option in Splash Attack and more.

“Shaka-Laka Shores’ vibrant and interactive elements are bound to provide our youngest guests with a playful space to splash and explore,” said Neal Thurman, park president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island. “Shaka-Laka Shores will bundle the elements of excitement and interactivity to serve as another great option for families experiencing Adventure Island.”

The opening of Shaka-Laka Shores, along with recently opened attractions Rapids Racer and Wahoo Remix, is part of the waterpark’s largest expansion in more than four decades. Guests are quickly immersed in a revitalized and vibrant theme from a newly designed front entrance and carried over into the park with new lounging areas, additional cabanas and even new refreshment locations, such as the full-service Hang Ten Tiki Bar.

Adventure Island’s Annual Pass is the best way to enjoy an entire year of family fun under the sun, including the new Shaka-Laka Shores and exciting seasonal events. Categorized in easy-to-use tiers and starting at $10.50 a month with no down payment, all options provide guests with unlimited seasonal admission and unbeatable benefits like free parking, in-park discounts, and monthly rewards.

Guests can visit https://adventureisland.com/ to purchase tickets and learn more about the Annual Pass program benefits, new events, special deals and future announcements by following Adventure Island on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

