Adventure Island, Tampa’s premier water park, will open for the 2023 season on Saturday, March 4, and the park’s newest addition, Shaka-Laka Shores, opens in late March. The new splash and play zone, located in the heart of Adventure Island, will feature an area with 25 individual elements and a central kid-friendly play structure bound to entertain and engage even the youngest of guests. Shaka-Laka Shores will greet guests as they enter the park and showcase the waterpark’s overarching tropical paradise theme.

The newest addition will have more than two dozen playful elements and a variety of interactive aquatic components, all within a zero-depth area — ideal for smaller kids — as well as additional shaded areas. The newly constructed area will also house three new private cabanas featuring convenient access to the new area. Shaka-Laka Shores joins a comprehensive list of exciting water slides, Endless Surf’s 17,000-square-foot wave pool, an additional kid-friendly option in Splash Attack and more.

“Shaka-Laka Shores’ vibrant and interactive elements are bound to provide our youngest guests with a playful space to splash and explore,” said Neal Thurman, park president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island. “Shaka-Laka Shores will bundle the elements of excitement and interactivity to serve as another great option for families experiencing Adventure Island.”

The opening of Shaka-Laka Shores, along with recently opened attractions Rapids Racer and Wahoo Remix, is part of the waterpark’s largest expansion in more than four decades. Guests are quickly immersed in a revitalized and vibrant theme from a newly designed front entrance and carried over into the park with new lounging areas, additional cabanas and even new refreshment locations, such as the full-service Hang Ten Tiki Bar.

Adventure Island’s Annual Pass is the best way to enjoy an entire year of family fun under the sun, including the new Shaka-Laka Shores and exciting seasonal events. Categorized in easy-to-use tiers and starting at $10.50 a month with no down payment, all options provide guests with unlimited seasonal admission and unbeatable benefits like free parking, in-park discounts, and monthly rewards.

Guests can visit https://adventureisland.com/ to purchase tickets and learn more about the Annual Pass program benefits, new events, special deals and future announcements by following Adventure Island on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.