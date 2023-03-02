Ride along Thomas the Tank Engine during its Party Train Tour at the Florida Railroad Museum in Parrish on select weekends in April. Dates include Saturday, April 17; Sunday, April 18; Saturday, April 24; and Sunday, April 25. Prices range from $19 to $23, depending on the time of day for peak and non-peak pricing. To add, anyone 24 months old and up will need a ticket to enter. Advanced tickets will be required.

Florida Railroad Museum’s events director, Glenn Miley, mentioned how this event came into fruition.

“Thomas the Tank Engine has been visiting the Florida Railroad Museum for 10 years and is coming back in April,” Miley said.

While on board Thomas the Tank Engine, attendees will have a party pass to receive favors at numerous stops along the way. An array of activities that attendees could participate in would include crafts, checking out the party corner for lawn game fun and more. Those interested will also get an opportunity to say hello to Sir Topham Hatt or even visit the pop-up gift shop.

This event will be abiding by the local government guidelines with enhanced safety protocols in place.

“There will be extra cleaning between trains. Sanitizer stations will also be placed around the grounds,” Miley said.

Founded as the Florida Gulf Coast Railroad Museum, the Florida Railroad Museum, Inc. was established with the goal to preserve Florida’s railroad history that existed in the 1940s and 1950s. The museum itself consists of exhibits that individuals can ride. The Florida Railroad Museum operates on a 6-mile line between Parrish and Willow in rural Manatee County. As a side note, this specific railroad line was the first to be built in Manatee County. The trains are operated by the Florida Railroad Museum volunteers, and throughout the year, special weekend events such as this one will occur.

For more information, visit http://www.frrm.org. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.ticketweb.com/venue/florida-railroad-museum-parrish-fl/83825. It is located at 12210 83rd St. E. in Parrish and is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Call 941-776-0906.