Hillsborough County will soon open a huge new sports complex in Apollo Beach and wants to know what kind of organized sports residents would like available there.

The Waterset Sports Complex features four synthetic-turf athletic fields, which makes it home to one of the largest contiguous synthetic-turf fields in the nation. The fields will be able to support a variety of recreational sports and activities, such as soccer, football, lacrosse, kickball and cricket.

Work began on the sports complex, located at 6110 Waterset Blvd. in Apollo Beach, in March of 2022. With the complex set to open by late summer or early fall of this year, the county is surveying residents about their recreational sports needs and preferences. The results will help the department program the facility with the activities that residents and their families will enjoy the most.

In addition to the fields, the first phase of construction features a playground, pavilions, LED lighting, a concession building with restrooms, offices, a meeting space, and parking for more than 500 vehicles. The park property is about 85 acres, with the $11 million first phase covering roughly half the site.

Public Engagement Opportunity

The county will conduct a virtual engagement using the Hillsborough Engagement & Education Hub. The online survey begins today and runs through Sunday, August 26. Visit www.hcflgov.net/hcengage to participate. Residents without digital access are encouraged to call 813-272-5900, the county’s main information line.