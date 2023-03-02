New Inspirational Film Southern Gospel Releases In Theaters

A new inspirational, faith-based film, Southern Gospel, will be released in theaters nationwide beginning Friday, March 10. Based on a true story, the film follows the life of a rockstar who is given a second chance to overcome his past. Starring Max Ehrich (The Young and the Restless) and Katelyn Nacon (The Walking Dead), this film will inspire and encourage audiences across the country.

Samuel Allen, a 1960s rockstar, finds himself in jail after struggling with years of anger and blame toward organized religion that has led him down a road of rebellion. In a moment of divine intervention, the judge dismisses drug charges against him under the pretense that Allen speaks to local schools and churches about the dangers of drugs. Given a second chance, he follows in his father’s footsteps to become a preacher.

For more information, visit https://www.southerngospel.film/.

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: U.S. Christian Media Ministry Quickly Responds

U.S. media ministry SAT-7 USA (www.sat7usa.org) is responding to the humanitarian crisis in Turkey and Syria following last month’s catastrophic earthquakes.

SAT-7 USA president Rex Rogers said the area is devastated. “We will be there for all the people of Turkey, Syria and across the region in the coming days, weeks and months, providing live programs that offer support to the survivors of this tragedy, and making God’s love visible to them.”

SAT-7 is a nonprofit that broadcasts live Christian and educational programs across the Middle East and North Africa using satellite television and social media platforms. All programs are hosted by local presenters, speaking the local language, and can be watched for free.

For more information, visit www.sat7usa.org.

No Vacancy Starring Dean Cain Now Available On Prime Video, Apple And More

Kingstone Studios announces the release of No Vacancy on all major digital platforms, including Prime Video, Apple TV, VUDU and Pure Flix. Starring Dean Cain (God’s Not Dead, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman), No Vacancy had a successful theatrical debut nationwide through Fathom Events, landing in the top 10 overall at the domestic box office on its release day. It currently has a 95 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and 8.1 out of 10 on IMDb.

Based on true events, the film follows a reporter who finds her assumptions challenged when she moves to a small town in Florida during the economic downturn of 2007, befriends a former addict and covers a news story about a congregation struggling to purchase a motel for homeless families in their community. Opening conversations about homelessness and addiction, this film calls communities to engage in empathetic action.

Purchase No Vacancy today and find more information at https://novacancymovie.com/#streaming.

Disney Star Joshua Bassett Is Baptized At Bethel Church

Disney star Joshua Bassett of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was baptized at Bethel Church in Redding, California on Sunday after recently declaring his faith in Jesus Christ.

Bassett shared a clip of himself on social media explaining why he chose to get baptized.

“Hi, my name is Joshua,” he said in the video while standing onstage at Bethel Church. “And long story short, I grew up Christian, and I ran the other way as far as I could go in pursuit of ‘truth,’ and that only ended in addiction, depression, suicidal ideation, eating disorders, etc. And no other teacher gave me anywhere near the peace that Jesus Christ did. And I’m here to publicly declare Him as my Lord and Savior.”

As Christian Headlines previously reported, Bassett posted a tweet saying, “Jesus Christ is the only way. His death and resurrection are historically documented. Turn away [from] hate, seek forgiveness and come home to Him.”

Bassett is known for his role as Ricky in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+. For more information, visit www.joshuabassett.com.