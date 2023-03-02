“So then, if anyone is in Christ, that person is part of the new creation. The old things have gone away, and look, new things have arrived!” — 2 Corinthians 5:17.

Welcome to another new month. I have high hopes for March. It may be cold, wet and gray here in North Carolina, but these next four weeks are bursting with possibility!

I am a big believer in resetting and starting over. A new year, a new season, a new month, a new week, a new day. “Behold,” the KJV phrases the text, “all things have become new.”

March in particular is loaded with symbols of regeneration. There are the daffodils and the tulips, already blooming, and the insistent pushing up and out of buds all over town. There is the season of Lent. Then I have a birthday, more newness and possibility.

The power of framing any new day in the context of possibility is the promise of Jesus. We have this unique gift, expressed in Galatians 5:1: “Christ has set us free for freedom. Therefore, stand firm and don’t submit to the bondage of slavery again.”

Today, we don’t have to be hobbled by the paralyzing restrictions of sin. Jesus nullifies our sad excuses to remain rooted in dysfunction: “I can’t help it; life is too difficult; I’m stuck; it’s not my responsibility.”

Jesus says, “Just take my hand. I will walk with you. One step at a time. Your burden is now mine.” The old things have gone away. Look, new things have arrived!

“Come to me, all you who are struggling hard and carrying heavy loads, and I will give you rest. Put on my yoke, and learn from me. I’m gentle and humble. And you will find rest for yourselves.” — Matthew 11:28-29.

The Message paraphrase really resonates: “Get away with me and you’ll recover your life.” “Learn the unforced rhythms of grace.” “Keep company with me and you’ll learn to live freely and lightly.”

The opportunity to stand in freedom and walk in the unforced rhythms of grace. I’ll take any amount of that!

— DEREK