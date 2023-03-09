Katbrat Studios, Tampa’s aerial and digital media content-creation company, is pleased to announce it will produce the What’s NEXT Tampa Expo 2023 this fall at the Tampa Convention Center, located at 333 S. Franklin St. in Tampa.

From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, professionals, experts, students and entrepreneurs will come together for the annual What’s NEXT Tampa Expo celebrating your NEXT big opportunity.

“This is a great opportunity for new businesses, aspiring entrepreneurs, content creators and working professionals to discover that NEXT big move in their personal or professional life,” said Kat Mahoney, founder of the What’s NEXT Tampa Expo and owner of Katbrat Studios. “The expo will bring together curious and eager minds looking for a change, an idea, a passion in success while showcasing some new and undiscovered businesses and careers.”

While the vendor list for the expo continues to grow, she said attendees would have the opportunity to explore demos, exhibits and careers as well as attend engaging workshops and panels while networking with industry leaders.

“Our speakers will provide inspiring ideas, advice and tips for work-life balance,” Mahoney said, “along with demonstrations, information and showcase exhibits that will explore the NEXT big thing and its impact on various industries.”

A call for speakers and sponsors also remains open.

“There are still many opportunities available to be featured during the expo,” Mahoney said. “Speakers, sponsors and vendors are welcome to apply for a spot to be part of the expo, and we encourage health, STEM, artists and other businesses who want to be the NEXT big thing for Tampa.”

For those looking to attend, she said the event offers networking and career opportunities, business startup seminars and creative connections.

“Whether you’re a student, educator, entrepreneur or a creative visionary, What’s NEXT Tampa 2023 Expo is the place to be for businesses and consumers alike,” Mahoney said.

Registration is open now. For more information about the What’s NEXT Tampa Expo, visit its website, www.flnextexpo.com, or contact Mahoney at whatsnext@katbratstudios.com. To learn more about Katbrat Studios, visit its website at www.katbratstudios.com.