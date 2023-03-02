The newest thrill ride is now open at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, the Serengeti Flyer has a top speed of 68 miles per hour and goes up to 135 feet in the air with spectacular views! Check out our sneak peek!!

Serengeti Flyer. . .The world’s tallest and fastest ride of its kind. With each swing, riders will soar higher and higher above Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s expansive 65-acre Serengeti Plain while experiencing multiple negative-G moments before plunging back toward the Earth. Serengeti Flyer will feature twin dueling arms that soar progressively higher reaching speeds of 68 mph and a maximum height of 135 feet at the ride’s peak. Guests will be seated back-to-back in rows of 10 across two gondolas, allowing for 40 guests to experience the ride at once.

Marie Gilmore
https://www.ospreyobserver.com
Marie is the Managing Editor at the Osprey Observer. She covers news, transportation, education and likes to make a positive impact on the community and be 'in the know'!