Tampa Bay HEAT Spring Market

Tampa Bay HEAT (Home Education Activities Teams) will hold its annual spring market at the Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale, located at 710 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. The Tampa Bay HEAT Spring Market will take place on Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. The market will highlight small business vendors and kid entrepreneurs. All proceeds from this event benefit the Tampa Bay HEAT’s dream of a larger facility for the homeschooling community.

For more information, call 813-361-5433 or visit www.tampabayheat.org.

Spring Fling At Kerby’s Nursery

Spring is the perfect time to update your plants and garden. The community is invited to Kerby’s Nursery Spring Fling event on Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This daylong free event features a Mini Garden Seminar Series, a fun gardening activity for kids, gift card giveaways and The Melt Machine food truck serving up delicious cheesy sandwiches. Kerby’s Nursery is celebrating 43 years in the Tampa Bay community and the best planting time of the year. Registration is not required but encouraged on Eventbrite.

Kerby’s Nursery is located at 2311 S. Parsons Ave. in Seffner. For more information, call 813-685-3265 or visit www.kerbysnursery.com.

Empty Bowl Project Coming To Sun City Center

The community is invited to join The Empty Bowl Project on Wednesday, March 8 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Empty Bowl fundraiser will provide resources for local families. Calvary Lutheran Church and Sun City United Methodist Church are partnering with Kings Point Pottery Club and Kings Point — Vesta to serve soup, bread and cookies for a $20 donation, which will help so many others.

You will be able to select a handcrafted empty pottery bowl. There will be spectacular silent-auction baskets, wonderfully crafted items from clubs for sale and a 50/50 raffle. Please come to the Veterans Theatre to enjoy lunch with friends who want to help in this worthwhile project.

Tickets may be purchased at the churches or Kings Point Box Office. If you have questions or want to purchase full tables, contact Joanie Frantz at 248-990-2105 or Shelly Brooks at 248-505-8237.

2023 Bay Life 5K Cross Country Run/Walk

Ready, set, run — the Bay Life 5K is happening on Saturday, March 4 at 8 a.m. Grab your friends and lace up your sneakers because it’s time to hit the track. Whether you’re running for fun or speeding for a personal record, you’ll have a fun time for a good cause. All proceeds support the student ministries on their short-term mission trips this summer to Arizona, Texas and South Carolina.

Registration is $30 per person. Register at www.baylife.org/5k.

The Crossing Church Hosting First Annual Classic Car Show

Join The Crossing Church for its inaugural classic car show on Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at its SouthShore campus. The free, family-friendly event is sponsored by Gateway Classic Cars and will include food trucks, live music and a food drive to support Metropolitan Ministries.

The Crossing Church’s SouthShore campus is located at 2409 E. College Ave. in Ruskin. For more information, visit www.wearecrossing.com.

Calvary Chapel Brandon Sending Humanitarian Aid To Cuba

On Monday, March 27, Calvary Chapel Brandon will be sending humanitarian aid to Calvary Chapel Maleza/Agape Fellowship in Santa Clara, Cuba. Lists of the items needed are available at the church information center. Monetary donations are also welcome and can be made by visiting www.calvarychapelbrandon.org/events and clicking on the Cuban aid picture.

All item donations can be dropped off at the church, located at 1331 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon, by Sunday, March 12. For more information, call 813-681-5318.