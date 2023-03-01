Are you ready for the best crawfish boil in town? The Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview is hosting its 13th annual Crawfish Festival at Founders Square Park at Winthrop Town Centre on Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

“We are looking forward to making this the largest Crawfish Festival yet to be put on by the Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview,” said Gabriel Mbulo, last year’s club president.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event will help the Rotary Club Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity, to fund and support local, national and international charities and activities. Charities and activities include, but are not limited to, college scholarships for local students, ECHO, Campo Family YMCA, YMCA Camp Christina, the Sylvia Thomas Center, the Brandon Outreach Clinic, Rotary’s Camp Florida, Head Start, PolioPlus and more. The event will feature a live performance by More is More, a band with the right mix of talent, humor and a huge repertoire. There will be lots of fun, free games and various activities for children.

“As usual, we will be offering a variety of Cajun-style dishes, such as crawfish dinners, étouffée, gumbo, jambalaya and hamburgers and hot dogs,” said Mbulo, “Additionally, we are anticipating having over 50 vendors in attendance.”

The attached pages outline multiple levels of sponsorship opportunities available for your business. It will work with your business to ensure you get the maximum recognition and exposure for your sponsorship dollars. The Title, Benefactor and Friend of Rotary partnership levels are requested to be paid in full by Friday, March 17. As for the Crawdaddy, Jambalaya, and Étouffée partnership levels, the club is requesting those be paid in full prior to Thursday, March 30. It also requests that all payments be made by a business check, bank cashier check or money order. Upon payment, the Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview will issue a receipt for each payment received.

Since its inception, the Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview has been involved in numerous service projects and, most recently, a global project in Honduras providing water filtration and latrine systems for local communities in that country.

“We have also provided funds for college scholarship programs for local high school students; Student Dictionary Distribution — over 8,500 dictionaries to elementary students since the program began; Rotary’s Camp Florida, a camp for special needs children and adults in Brandon; Group Study Exchange; Reading is Fundamental, where more than 800 books have been donated to Head Start students and members volunteer to read to the students monthly; Project C.U.R.E., a collection and distribution of medical supplies to developing nations; PolioPlus; and The Rotary Foundation,” said Mbulo.

Crawfish tickets which include crawfish, potatoes and core are $20 per person or a family pack which includes two dinners, two hot dogs or hamburgers and 4 drinks is $50. Sponsorships and vendor spots are available for the event and all of the information, including food pricing and pickup information, can be found at www.luvcrawfish.com.