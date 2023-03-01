Save the date for one of one of the largest and most successful aviation events in the world, the 2023 SUN ’n FUN Aerospace Expo, as it prepares to celebrate its 49th anniversary. The event, from Tuesday, March 28 through Sunday, April 2 in Lakeland, is the first major air show of the year.

SUN ’n FUN Aerospace Expo has also announced that E3 Aviation Association is the new title sponsor. This partnership allows for the more than 200,000 aviation enthusiasts from around the world to enjoy what has become known as Aviation’s Season Opener or Spring Break for Pilots.

Taking off for its 49th year, SUN ’n FUN Aerospace Expo showcases hundreds of aircraft on display, including vintage, homebuilt, aerobatic, warbird, jet and light sport.

One of the highlights of the five-day expo is the Blue Angels, the high-flying and awe-inspiring flight demonstration squadron of the U.S. Navy.

Additional special air show acts include U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightening II Demonstration Team, the U.S. Marine Corp F-35B Lightening II Demonstration Team and Doug Rozendaal flying Mr. Mulligan, the Howard DGA-6 pioneer racing plane.

SUN ’n FUN also features more than 500 exhibitors, hands-on workshops teaching building and maintenance skills and educational forums from pilots and maintainers about safety, new products and other timely topics.

“E3 Aviation Association is the perfect partner to join SUN ’n FUN this year. It’s an amazing brand fit in every way with the experiential event we’ve created,” said Gene Conrad, president and CEO for SUN ’n FUN Aerospace Expo. “At the core of it all is our shared passion for aviation. We have so many fun and interesting surprises waiting for our visitors this year.”

Tickets for SUN ’n FUN Aerospace Expo are available online at https://flysnf.org/. You can connect online with SUN ’n FUN at:

From its humble beginnings in 1974, SUN ’n FUN Fly-In Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that markets and supports dozens of year-round events, including the Aerospace Expo. Proceeds from these events are the primary source of funding for the Aerospace Center for Excellence (ACE), which has emerged as a nationally recognized leader in STEM-related and aerospace education through its various learning centers, outreach programs, scholarships and summer camps aimed at engaging, educating and accelerating the next generation of aerospace professionals.

In addition to SUN ’n FUN, ACE is the home of the Florida Air Museum, Florida’s “Official Aviation Museum and Education Center,” and the Lakeland Aero Club, which is the country’s largest high school flying club. ACE is the world’s leader in producing licensed teenage private pilots and delivers youth programs that engage over 50,000 students a year.

Learn more at https://flysnf.org/.