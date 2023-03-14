Grab your walking shoes and get ready to walk for a great cause. Join Dress for Success Tampa Bay (DFSTB) for the 2023 Power Walk on Saturday, March 18 in honor of Women’s History Month. The indoor 5K event will take place at the Citrus Park Town Center, located at 8021 Citrus Park Town in Tampa, with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m.

This family-friendly indoor event will include pre-walk stretches with Body by Chinyere, inspirational and upbeat tunes by top Tampa Bay DJ Lady Shay, face painting for children, carousel rides and a celebration with some of the largest corporate sponsors in the Tampa Bay region. The event also will showcase the inspirational journey of a member of DFSTB’s Professional Women’s Group.

Katie McGill, DFSTB’s executive director, said, “The Power Walk for Dress for Success serves as a walking testament to the need for success-driven women to become healthy in all aspects of their lives.”

Laurell Jones, president of the DFSTB Board, said, “Our mission at Dress for Success is to help women succeed in work and life. The Power Walk is an awesome event that encourages a healthy lifestyle for our clients. I’m looking forward to a great, fun, family-focused event and invite the Tampa Bay community to come out and participate. Everyone has an opportunity to help fundraise in support of programs that are changing women’s lives as they are going places, going strong on the journey to economic independence for themselves and their families.”

For more information about DFSTB’s Power Walk 2023, to register for participation as an individual or family or to become a sponsor, please visit the event website at https://go.rallyup.com/powerwalk.

For more information about DFSTB’s mission, services, programs and ways to get involved, please visit https://tampabay.dressforsuccess.org or call 813-259-1876.