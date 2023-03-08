The Riverview Public Library dedicated a room in their library to Gretchen DelSavio, former Friends of the Riverview Library president and community servant, on February 16 to recognize her contributions to the community.

DelSavio served as the president of the board for 11 years before she and her husband decided to return to their home in Ohio. To honor her contributions, Room 137 was dedicated to the former president. Room 137 was chosen for its proximity to the Friends of the Library Bookstore.

“Gretchen lived in the Riverview community for many years and for most of them was a Friend of the Riverview Library on Riverview Drive. She became the president about 11 years ago and did such a good job that no one was inclined to try to follow in her footprints,” said Judy Sullivan from the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce.

As president, DelSavio worked tirelessly to help with the building of the new library to fit the community’s needs. Alongside community leader Jim Johnson, she supported the construction of the new Riverview Public Library on Balm Riverview Drive. She worked closely with the design team and even sponsored field trips to other nearby libraries to look for ideas.

“It is a gorgeous site with a beautiful building on which the Friends Group, led by Gretchen, had a great deal of input as to basic style, furnishings, floors, bathroom tiles, art glass in the doors and clerestories and, of course, our gorgeous variation of the Alafia River swimming down the lobby,” said Sullivan.

In addition to serving as a Friend of the Riverview Library, she worked with the HOPE organization to help disadvantaged members of the community and was active in her church and Riverview Garden Club.

Several community members, including members of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce and a representative of Vern Buchanan’s office, attended the ceremony. Community former Board Chair with the Chamber of Commerce Michael Brussard spoke at the ceremony and declared February 16 ‘Gretchen DelSavio Day.’

“Both praised Gretchen for her perseverance in getting the library built,” said Pat Boyle, former secretary of the Friends of the Library. “Gretchen also received a 3D replica of the new library.”

The Riverview Public Library is located at 9951 Balm Riverview Rd. For more information on the library, visit https://hcplc.org/locations/riverview.