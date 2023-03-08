Zuley Castro recently became the new associate director of the Spurlino Family YMCA. With her new position, she brings a strong YMCA background.

“I’ve lived in Florida since 2001 and I’m a USF graduate,” Castro said. “I joined the Tampa YMCA staff in 2019 with their before and after-school programs. I expressed my interest in moving up within the Y community and now I’m the associate director at Spurlino.”

Castro and the team at the Spurlino YMCA are gearing up for their summer camps.

“I’m super excited to be a part of the team at Spurlino, and our biggest tackle right now is summer camps,” Castro said. “The team and I are working on making Spurlino’s summer camps the best camps in the area. We want the campers to have the best experience during their 10 weeks of camp at Spurlino YMCA. We also working to fine-tune all of the current programs we offer at Spurlino.”

The Riverview and Gibsonton community have enjoyed a brand-new YMCA since January 2019. The Spurlino Family Y is the newest location in the Tampa Y association. The building is LEED Gold-certified and won a design award from the Hillsborough County Planning Commission in fall 2019.

Families can join a reading club for little ones, as well as youth sports and swim lessons for all ages. Adults and kids can enjoy the great outdoors on the walking trail and shaded picnic areas. The Spurlino Family Y is more than a place to work out, it’s a place for family fun.

Castro has high hopes for the Spurlino YMCA in 2023 and is thrilled to be a part of the team.

“I love being a part of the Y,” Castro said. “I love that families get the opportunity to come to the Y and do activities together. It’s awesome to see parents and their children working out together or swimming together. The YMCA is just a really cool place to be and have good family fun.”

If you’d like to learn more about the programs offered at the Spurlino YMCA or if you’d like to register your child for one of its summer camps, you can visit its website www.tampaymca.org/locations/spurlino-family-ymca-big-bend-road. The Spurlino Family YMCA is located at 9650 Old Big Bend Rd. in Gibsonton.