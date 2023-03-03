Sports enthusiasts looking for new and exciting ways to spend time outdoors in Southeast Hillsborough County have a hidden gem of a facility located at 12705 Balm Boyette Rd. south of Rhodine Road and north of County Road 672 and Balm Road in Riverview.

The 58-acre plot of county-owned property is home to not only a first-class remote control airfield, but it also shares the land with one of the hardest and fastest certified USA BMX tracks around.

The 1,080 ft. Triple Creek BMX track is one of two Hillsborough County-sanctioned USA BMX tracks, with Kurt Laing, operator of the track for the past 10 years, welcoming “anyone new to the area, or to the sport, come out and give it a try, it will not cost you a thing the first day you ride. Triple Creek BMX is a 100 percent volunteer-run nonprofit organization that relies on staff, parents and members to maintain the track as well as the facility.”

It could not be easier to get started, as your first day is free to try. There is no need to call or sign up before going to the track. All you need is a bike, your long pants and long-sleeve shirt, closed-toe shoes and an approved bicycle helmet. Make sure to remove pegs, reflectors and kickstands from your ride before coming to the track.

When you arrive, track volunteers will set you up with a one-day trial membership for practice that day, and if you feel confident enough to enter the race, good luck. Minors 18 and under will require their parents to be in attendance as well as give signatures in order to practice and race that day. There is no age minimum; however, the rider needs to be able to ride around the track on his or her own. Typically, BMX riders start at the age of 4 years old and go to 74 or more.

If you enjoy your experience, annual membership costs are minimal, beginning at $80 per year for one family member, with discounts added for more. Half-price memberships for Strider bikes are available to serve youngest members of BMX families, allowing 2-to-5-year-olds to participate at the track instead of watching their siblings have all the fun. A membership allows you access to over 370 USA BMX tracks nationwide.

USA BMX season runs from January 1 through December 15, and because BMX racing is an individual sport, there is no better time to start riding and racing than right now. A monthly calendar of events is available on the Triple Creek BMX Facebook page — triplecreekbmx — or at its website, www.usabmx.com/tracks/1961.

If you have additional questions not covered online, please contact Laing at info@triplecreekbmx.racing or call 813-305-0070.