Margaret Montgomery is a local author and the owner of Destiny Quality Care in Brandon. She has worked in the health care field for more than 30 years, and she retired from the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center after 27 years. Montgomery is also an allied health care instructor and has taught in the field of allied health for 13 years.

“Destiny Quality Care is an up-and-coming ‘Life Enrichment Training Day Program’ for persons with disabilities,” Montgomery said. “We are located in the heart of Brandon.”

Destiny Quality Care’s motto is serving and caring with excellence. Recently, Montgomery and her staff were served with a gift of love and care from some local Brandon residents.

“These days, it seems like we hear of so many bad and horrible things that involve police officers,” Montgomery said. “The mother of one of our consumers is a master deputy for Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. It was placed upon Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Cribbs’ heart to donate and create a basketball court for the individuals that attend Destiny Quality Care. Our center is located on approximately 4 acres of land; however, we still had to drive the consumers to our local park for them to partake in playing basketball, four square and hopscotch, among other outside activities.”

Thanks to the Cribbs, Destiny Quality Care’s consumers have a basketball court that displays the court, four square and hopscotch on the organization’s property.

“We did not ask for this blessing,” Montgomery said. “This couple took it upon themselves to make this donation, which Mr. Cribbs did the work. I am so grateful for this basketball court, along with my ‘precious gems,’ which is what I call them. They are jewels and gems to me.”

The smiles on Montgomery’s consumers’ faces when they saw the new court were priceless to Montgomery and her staff.

“We have approximately 25 consumers,” Montgomery said. “When I see them playing on the court, it brings tears to my eyes because they are able to participate in various activities all at once. Now, they do not have to go five days a week to the Brandon Recreation Center to play basketball. The clients can now play four square, hopscotch and basketball right here at our facility.”

If you’d like to learn more about Destiny Quality Care, you can visit its website at www.destinyqualitycare.org. Destiny Quality Care is located at 711 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon.